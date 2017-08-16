7 simple little patio pools

A cool, calm and elegant swimming pool is the perfect way to end your day in style, especially if you have a relaxing patio area too. In this homify feature, we visit 7 patio areas that are simple enough for any outdoor space. So if you've always wanted to relax in the sun on your deck, these awesome decor tips and tricks will enhance your garden in grand glory. Let's take a look for helpful hints to include in your space.
Use your full outdoor area for the perfect pool that will maximise your option to unwind in the comfort of your garden with scents of your favourite blooms to keep you company.
Enjoy the elegance of an open an inviting terrace to admire the sunset in style.
Living in a home with history doesn't mean you shouldn't add creature comforts of modernity, a splash pool will complete your outdoor zone in sophistication.
A wooden deck surrounding a pretty pool would be fantastic, especially if it's a magnificent minimalist design that you're going for, this patio is complete with an undercover grill, so there's no excuses to get your braai going.
A pretty, petite pool will be great for a small outdoor area, with just enough glam to make it different, but also keep it fresh and fascinating too.
Utilise your corners for everything from gorgeous greenery and an azure blue pool. It's easy on the eye, relaxing and the epitome of contemporary charm.
Our final pool area is pretty enough to grace the cover of a high-end magazine, with simple yet comfortable seating exceptionally placed for full exposure to the sun. It's now just time to take in the fresh air and admire the stunning blue sky while you're at it. These 9 pictures of South African homes with pools will leave you expertly inspired.