​A cosy little house by the sea

Our homify 360° highlight for today comes from Tokyo-based expert Sakuma Mata, who deserves credit for this clean and subtle little holiday home.
Yes, this modern structure is indeed situated in a seaside location, which is exactly the reason for its raised platform – to provide a slightly better view of the surroundings. Of course the interiors also make the most of their limited legroom, by charming the homeowners (and us) with soft neutrals and a decadent amount of natural lighting.
Let’s take a look…
This little house is, literally, a few steps above its neighbours. And even though it’s raised a few feet off the ground, it still provides a cosy little terrace that neatly wraps around the house – a touch that, we are sure, comes in handy for when these residents want to relax and enjoy a few sea breezes.
As we said, the house does present a rather small size, which is why floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors were inserted wherever possible, bringing in not only the beautiful scenery outside, but also a healthy amount of sunshine.
Wood, in a soft, earthy colour, was used for both the ceiling and flooring, injecting a strong amount of charm into the home while also helping to cast around the incoming natural lighting.
But of course this house has a bit more to do than just look light and pretty – it has to be 100% liveable and practical, which is why clever touches like wall shelves in the shapes of cubes play the part of both décor touches and functional furniture.
And let’s not forget that fabulously elongated TV unit that also presents ample storage opportunities for a range of living room accessories.
