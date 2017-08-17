​A cosy little house by the sea

Our homify 360° highlight for today comes from Tokyo-based expert Sakuma Mata, who deserves credit for this clean and subtle little holiday home.

Yes, this modern structure is indeed situated in a seaside location, which is exactly the reason for its raised platform – to provide a slightly better view of the surroundings. Of course the interiors also make the most of their limited legroom, by charming the homeowners (and us) with soft neutrals and a decadent amount of natural lighting.

Let’s take a look…