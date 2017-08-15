11 small room layout ideas

So you are looking for a lovely layout to decorate a petite room in your home? Well, in this homify feature, we visit 11 inspiring homes for sleek and stylish tips and tricks that will enhance your space, add elegant appeal and modern detail, as well as upgrade the interior design with pretty charm and sophistication in mind. Interested? Then continue reading for helpful hints to suit any small, simple space.
Our first stylish small layout showcases an informal dining area in the kitchen, perfect for those quick bites before work.
Remember that your furniture needs to fit your space, bulky furniture will overwhelm a small room.
An open plan kitchen and dining area is becoming more common in the modern home, so include a small table with stylish seating to complete the decor.
Opt for shelving that keeps a small bathroom chic and organised.
Storage beneath your bed is a must-have in a tiny room, so consider this option if you're living in a studio apartment.
If you adore all things eclectic and quirky, then this brilliant bookshelf is a quirky and charming idea for a home with character.
Include more than enough cupboards and your kitchen will remain tidy and uncluttered. A U-shape layout maximises storage, while allowing for an informal dining area too.
Blue and white are trendy enough for a contemporary home, but it's the classic layout of this bedroom that could just help you with your decor and design conundrum.
A small bathroom should only include the essentials, so opt for a shower, lovely illumination and elegant colour scheme to complete your design.
A minimalist cabinet is the fitting choice to take up less space in your open plan living area. Go for neutral colours that pair well with your tasteful design.
Just because you have a small home, doesn't mean you should forget about a gorgeous garden. This one is perfectly Zen and suitable for a tiny courtyard. Here are 11 smart and creative storage solutions for small kitchens.