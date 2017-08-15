Your browser is out-of-date.

11 small room layout ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Spazio MINI :: la mansarda di Stella, Spazio 14 10 Spazio 14 10 Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

So you are looking for a lovely layout to decorate a petite room in your home? Well, in this homify feature, we visit 11 inspiring homes for sleek and stylish tips and tricks that will enhance your space, add elegant appeal and modern detail, as well as upgrade the interior design with pretty charm and sophistication in mind. Interested? Then continue reading for helpful hints to suit any small, simple space.

1. Kitchen dining

Kitchen Smuts, Stoneform Concrete Studios Stoneform Concrete Studios Modern kitchen Concrete Grey Concrete,kitchen,counter tops,work surfaces,island,sink,prep bowl
Stoneform Concrete Studios

Kitchen Smuts

Stoneform Concrete Studios
Stoneform Concrete Studios
Stoneform Concrete Studios

Our first stylish small layout showcases an informal dining area in the kitchen, perfect for those quick bites before work.

2. Small sofas

Interior Design - Ufficio, INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri Commercial spaces Offices & stores
INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri

INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri
INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri
INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri

Remember that your furniture needs to fit your space, bulky furniture will overwhelm a small room.

3. Open plan

Guelfa 65 - Firenze, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Living room
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

An open plan kitchen and dining area is becoming more common in the modern home, so include a small table with stylish seating to complete the decor.

4. Bathroom storage

Bagno Casa Mazzara, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Alfonso D'errico Architetto
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Opt for shelving that keeps a small bathroom chic and organised.

5. Under the bed

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

Storage beneath your bed is a must-have in a tiny room, so consider this option if you're living in a studio apartment.

6. Quirky

Spazio MINI :: la mansarda di Stella, Spazio 14 10 Spazio 14 10 Modern style bedroom
Spazio 14 10

Spazio 14 10
Spazio 14 10
Spazio 14 10

If you adore all things eclectic and quirky, then this brilliant bookshelf is a quirky and charming idea for a home with character.

7. Cute cupboards

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Include more than enough cupboards and your kitchen will remain tidy and uncluttered. A U-shape layout maximises storage, while allowing for an informal dining area too.

8. Simple colours

One of the bedrooms Mason West building Minimalist bedroom Bricks White
Mason West building

One of the bedrooms

Mason West building
Mason West building
Mason West building

Blue and white are trendy enough for a contemporary home, but it's the classic layout of this bedroom that could just help you with your decor and design conundrum.

9. Perfect planning

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A small bathroom should only include the essentials, so opt for a shower, lovely illumination and elegant colour scheme to complete your design.

10. For the TV

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

A minimalist cabinet is the fitting choice to take up less space in your open plan living area. Go for neutral colours that pair well with your tasteful design.

11. Outdoor Zen

Cottage Garden, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Classic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Cottage Garden

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Just because you have a small home, doesn't mean you should forget about a gorgeous garden. This one is perfectly Zen and suitable for a tiny courtyard. Here are 11 smart and creative storage solutions for small kitchens.

12 South African kitchens with tricks to copy
How have you decorated that small room?

