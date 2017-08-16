Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A small, simple and secure house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
villa921, ハルナツアーキ ハルナツアーキ Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

We jet off to Japan for today’s homify 360° discovery, where architectural company Harunatsu Arch from Nagamachi, Kanazawa City are sharing one of their sublime creations with us: a clean, simple and very straightforward house belonging to a small family (a young couple in their 30s with two children) that knows all too well how to balance a minimalist/Asian design style with superb exterior views and a fresh ambience. 

This structure might be small, yet it manages to include all the relevant areas (living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom), and even has leftover legroom for a sublime porch so that the residents can take in Mother Nature’s handiwork. 

Take a look!

Cute and clever

villa921, ハルナツアーキ ハルナツアーキ Modern houses
ハルナツアーキ

ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ

Thanks to a slightly pitched roof (that charmingly resembles a traditional Japanese hat), rainwater is not an issue for this little structure. In fact, everything about this house is according to local and traditional building methods, from the roof to the low eaves on both sides.

The spacious little porch that spans the entire length of the house is also perfect for when the residents want to catch some sun in the afternoon.

One with nature

villa921, ハルナツアーキ ハルナツアーキ Modern houses
ハルナツアーキ

ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ

Although clocking in at only 74 m², this little house connects quite superbly with the surrounding landscape, even going so far as to open up completely on both ends to allow fresh natural views to stream indoors. 

Lightly toned wooden floors and pale walls help in making the interiors seem more visually spacious, while the minimalist approach to furniture ensures the house is kept neat and tidy at all times.

A perfect bathroom design

villa921, ハルナツアーキ ハルナツアーキ Modern houses
ハルナツアーキ

ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ

The soft and neutral colour palette continues beautifully into the bathroom, where snow-white and earthy browns combine to conjure up a neat and serene design. Wooden cabinetry helps to keep clutter at bay.

24-hour views

villa921, ハルナツアーキ ハルナツアーキ Modern houses
ハルナツアーキ

ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ

Thanks to sliding glass doors, the impressive landscape that surrounds the house can be enjoyed on a 24-hour basis. And thanks to a clever layout, every room in the house gets a view of those lush greens.

A glowing vision

villa921, ハルナツアーキ ハルナツアーキ Modern houses
ハルナツアーキ

ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ
ハルナツアーキ

But don’t think that this little house’s beauty fades come night-time, for as soon as all artificial lighting fixtures are turned on, this structure becomes a glowing beauty that is enhanced quite superbly by the warm tones of the wooden surfaces in and around the house. 

Quite the unique structure, considering what we’re used to here in South Africa, don’t you agree?

Speaking of local creations, we thought you might enjoy these 17 pictures of a Cape Town home.

7 simple little patio pools
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks