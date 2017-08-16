A small, simple and secure house

We jet off to Japan for today’s homify 360° discovery, where architectural company Harunatsu Arch from Nagamachi, Kanazawa City are sharing one of their sublime creations with us: a clean, simple and very straightforward house belonging to a small family (a young couple in their 30s with two children) that knows all too well how to balance a minimalist/Asian design style with superb exterior views and a fresh ambience.

This structure might be small, yet it manages to include all the relevant areas (living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom), and even has leftover legroom for a sublime porch so that the residents can take in Mother Nature’s handiwork.

Take a look!