A small, simple and secure house

We jet off to Japan for today’s homify 360° discovery, where architectural company Harunatsu Arch from Nagamachi, Kanazawa City are sharing one of their sublime creations with us: a clean, simple and very straightforward house belonging to a small family (a young couple in their 30s with two children) that knows all too well how to balance a minimalist/Asian design style with superb exterior views and a fresh ambience.
This structure might be small, yet it manages to include all the relevant areas (living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom), and even has leftover legroom for a sublime porch so that the residents can take in Mother Nature’s handiwork.
Take a look!
Thanks to a slightly pitched roof (that charmingly resembles a traditional Japanese hat), rainwater is not an issue for this little structure. In fact, everything about this house is according to local and traditional building methods, from the roof to the low eaves on both sides.
The spacious little porch that spans the entire length of the house is also perfect for when the residents want to catch some sun in the afternoon.
Although clocking in at only 74 m², this little house connects quite superbly with the surrounding landscape, even going so far as to open up completely on both ends to allow fresh natural views to stream indoors.
Lightly toned wooden floors and pale walls help in making the interiors seem more visually spacious, while the minimalist approach to furniture ensures the house is kept neat and tidy at all times.
The soft and neutral colour palette continues beautifully into the bathroom, where snow-white and earthy browns combine to conjure up a neat and serene design. Wooden cabinetry helps to keep clutter at bay.
Thanks to sliding glass doors, the impressive landscape that surrounds the house can be enjoyed on a 24-hour basis. And thanks to a clever layout, every room in the house gets a view of those lush greens.
But don’t think that this little house’s beauty fades come night-time, for as soon as all artificial lighting fixtures are turned on, this structure becomes a glowing beauty that is enhanced quite superbly by the warm tones of the wooden surfaces in and around the house.
Quite the unique structure, considering what we’re used to here in South Africa, don’t you agree?
