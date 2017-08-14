12 South African kitchens with tricks to copy

So you're looking at upgrading your kitchen in contemporary design and elegant detail? Well, you may want to have a look at 12 awesome South African kitchens that are easy to recreate, modern and of course eye-catching. From the smallest to the most spacious, our team at homify have you covered, from simple colours to rustic inspired design and even quirky fixtures that complement the most extraordinary houses. Let's take a look at this feature for helpful hints and incredible ideas.
Decorate your kitchen with a fancy chandelier that is sure to add a romantic flair to your interior.
Darker cabinets with a splashback in a lighter hue and wooden features makes a great space for a bustling household that needs an informal dining area.
There's nothing more attractive to a home than clean, fresh air and a glimpse of the outdoors. Incorporate an Al Fresco dining area for those sizzling summer days in the sun.
Clean lines, all-white fixtures, elegant elements and sophisticated appliances makes this kitchen an awesome design.
Your contemporary apartment in the city probably has an open plan design, so make the most of it with an industrial decor in warm, muted tones.
Plan your lighting to enhance you space, especially when it come to your working area or dining zone.
If you're one for old-fashion charm and stylish appeal, then a rustic kitchen setting with exposed brick walls and an eye-catching colour scheme is a fascinating option.
Include a kitchen island in a petite kitchen to add a working area of even a zone to catch those quick morning meals.
Cream colour cabinets and navy wall tiles is a funky and eclectic combination.
A strong, durable wooden kitchen counter is a retro option for a modern home in the country.
Lighter hues with a farmstyle design adds a luxurious flair to a suburban home that exudes personality.
So you've already got strong wooden features in your kitchen, but you're looking for an updated design. Breath new life into the old with a fresh coat of varnish, modern countertops and some sleek handles to complete the look. Here are 11 smart and creative storage solutions for small kitchens