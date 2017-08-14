Your browser is out-of-date.

12 South African kitchens with tricks to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Gillanders, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

So you're looking at upgrading your kitchen in contemporary design and elegant detail? Well, you may want to have a look at 12 awesome South African kitchens that are easy to recreate, modern and of course eye-catching. From the smallest to the most spacious, our team at homify have you covered, from simple colours to rustic inspired design and even quirky fixtures that complement the most extraordinary houses. Let's take a look at this feature for helpful hints and incredible ideas.

1. Chandelier

Stellenbosh home renovation, Cornerstone Projects Cornerstone Projects Modern kitchen
Cornerstone Projects

Stellenbosh home renovation

Cornerstone Projects
Cornerstone Projects
Cornerstone Projects

Decorate your kitchen with a fancy chandelier that is sure to add a romantic flair to your interior.

2. Colour combo

Project : Carrick, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Carrick

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Darker cabinets with a splashback in a lighter hue and wooden features makes a great space for a bustling household that needs an informal dining area.

3. Inside outside

House Gillanders, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

House Gillanders

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

There's nothing more attractive to a home than clean, fresh air and a glimpse of the outdoors. Incorporate an Al Fresco dining area for those sizzling summer days in the sun.

4. Sophistication

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern kitchen
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Clean lines, all-white fixtures, elegant elements and sophisticated appliances makes this kitchen an awesome design.

5. Industrial

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern kitchen
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

Your contemporary apartment in the city probably has an open plan design, so make the most of it with an industrial decor in warm, muted tones.

6. Light it up

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen Modern,Granite,Timber,Stainless Steel,White & Grey,Central Island
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Plan your lighting to enhance you space, especially when it come to your working area or dining zone.

7. Rustic

Residential Magaliesburg SA - Industrial Kitchen, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Industrial style kitchen MDF Blue
HEID Interior Design

Residential Magaliesburg SA—Industrial Kitchen

HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design

If you're one for old-fashion charm and stylish appeal, then a rustic kitchen setting with exposed brick walls and an eye-catching colour scheme is a fascinating option.

8. Classic

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

Include a kitchen island in a petite kitchen to add a working area of even a zone to catch those quick morning meals.

9. Eclectic

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Cream colour cabinets and navy wall tiles is a funky and eclectic combination.

10. Wooden counter

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A strong, durable wooden kitchen counter is a retro option for a modern home in the country.

11. Luxurious

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

Lighter hues with a farmstyle design adds a luxurious flair to a suburban home that exudes personality.

12. Upgrade on the old fashioned

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

So you've already got strong wooden features in your kitchen, but you're looking for an updated design. Breath new life into the old with a fresh coat of varnish, modern countertops and some sleek handles to complete the look. Here are 11 smart and creative storage solutions for small kitchens

Which kitchen is most suited to your space?

