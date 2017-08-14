Your browser is out-of-date.

11 simple tricks to give your bathroom a magazine look

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bathroom White
A breathtaking bathroom with magazine inspired design will be an awesome place to relax and unwind, especially after a long hectic day at work. These 11 simple yet easy to recreate tips and tricks are sure to enhance your bathroom design in sleek style and elegant detail, for a more comfortable, inviting and sophisticated bathroom experience. Interested? Well here are some inspirational ideas to get you started!

1. Artistic element

bathroom Studio Do Cabo Industrial style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

bathroom

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

Hotel rooms and bathrooms in magazines always have an artistic element in the bathroom, whether it's a classy painting or a stunning sculpture.

2. Mirrors

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Scandinavian style bathroom
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

Mirrors are great for enhancing space, creating an extraordinary design that is attractive.

3. Textured walls

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Modern bathrooms don't need to be void of textured walls and neutral design. In fact, this can make your minimalist space come alive with style.

4. Industrial charm

Modern colonial London home, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Colonial style bathroom
Kim H Interior Design

Modern colonial London home

Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design
Kim H Interior Design

Butcher block tiles and monochrome colour scheme will make this bathroom an awesome choice in a home with an industrial decor.

5. Fresh air fantasy

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Include gorgeous glazing in your bathroom, especially if your view is exceptional.

6. Storage

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Storage is another must-have for a space that remains tidy and organised throughout the day.

7. Clever colour

Open plan Turquoise Modern bathroom wallpaper,open plan,beach house,pebble stones
Turquoise

Open plan

Turquoise
Turquoise
Turquoise

Experiment is creative and clever colours throughout your home. These pastel shades are eye-catching enough for a fabulous home that exudes style with shabby chic detail to boot.

8. Shuttered

Constantia Development, Modo Modo Modern bathroom
Modo

Constantia Development

Modo
Modo
Modo

Shutters are excellent for privacy, while adding a contemporary design feature too. This white design with gorgeous illumination is a top choice for a fascinating home in the city.

9. Sunkissed attic

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bathroom White
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

An attic bathroom is a perfect way to recreate that spa experience in the comfort of your home.

10. Brilliant

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Opt for an all-white bathroom that will remain brilliant, eye-catching, trendy and tasteful for years to come. The fixtures and fittings are unmistakably modern, while the simple detail makes an awesome choice for a sophisticated homeowner.

11. Vivacious view

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

There's nothing as soothing to the mind, body and soul as a glamorous view of the city sights below. Here are 7 smart ways to make the most of a small bathroom

How have you included magazine detail into your bathroom?

