11 simple tricks to give your bathroom a magazine look

A breathtaking bathroom with magazine inspired design will be an awesome place to relax and unwind, especially after a long hectic day at work. These 11 simple yet easy to recreate tips and tricks are sure to enhance your bathroom design in sleek style and elegant detail, for a more comfortable, inviting and sophisticated bathroom experience. Interested? Well here are some inspirational ideas to get you started!
Hotel rooms and bathrooms in magazines always have an artistic element in the bathroom, whether it's a classy painting or a stunning sculpture.
Mirrors are great for enhancing space, creating an extraordinary design that is attractive.
Modern bathrooms don't need to be void of textured walls and neutral design. In fact, this can make your minimalist space come alive with style.
Butcher block tiles and monochrome colour scheme will make this bathroom an awesome choice in a home with an industrial decor.
Include gorgeous glazing in your bathroom, especially if your view is exceptional.
Storage is another must-have for a space that remains tidy and organised throughout the day.
Experiment is creative and clever colours throughout your home. These pastel shades are eye-catching enough for a fabulous home that exudes style with shabby chic detail to boot.
Shutters are excellent for privacy, while adding a contemporary design feature too. This white design with gorgeous illumination is a top choice for a fascinating home in the city.
An attic bathroom is a perfect way to recreate that spa experience in the comfort of your home.
Opt for an all-white bathroom that will remain brilliant, eye-catching, trendy and tasteful for years to come. The fixtures and fittings are unmistakably modern, while the simple detail makes an awesome choice for a sophisticated homeowner.
There's nothing as soothing to the mind, body and soul as a glamorous view of the city sights below.