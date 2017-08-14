​The freshest house in Durban

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes from Durban-based team Ferguson Architects, who deserve a world of praise for this most exceptional family home we’re about to view.

So, what makes ‘House Morningside’ so unique? Well, aside from the fact that it presents all the required elements for a stylishly practical house (adequate legroom, clever layouts, eye-catching colours and textures, etc.), it also flaunts a firm commitment to freshness, as one can appreciate an abundance of foliage flooding indoors just about everywhere.

Maybe you’d better scroll down to see exactly what we mean…