​The freshest house in Durban

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes from Durban-based team Ferguson Architects, who deserve a world of praise for this most exceptional family home we’re about to view.
So, what makes ‘House Morningside’ so unique? Well, aside from the fact that it presents all the required elements for a stylishly practical house (adequate legroom, clever layouts, eye-catching colours and textures, etc.), it also flaunts a firm commitment to freshness, as one can appreciate an abundance of foliage flooding indoors just about everywhere.
Maybe you’d better scroll down to see exactly what we mean…
Picture it: a wooden deck, a generous swimming pool, a bar area perfect for socialising, stylish loungers on which to make the most of that South African sun, and a diverse range of trees, plants and flowers adding an abundance of colours, scents and freshness to the entire outdoor space – how fabulous can you get?
Like we said before, the house is quite adept at combining space and style, as we can see here in the open-plan living room with its ample legroom and eye-catching colours.
Our favourite piece here? It’s a tie between the wealth of indoor plants, and that strikingly patterned (and coloured) floor rug beautifully anchoring the seating area.
It would seem that the dining room, which acts as a practical spot in-between the kitchen and living room, gets one of the best views in the entire house, as it looks out onto that magnificent yard/garden with its overflowing greens.
And speaking of which, notice how subtly those greens (from planted trees to potted plants) are placed around the house, adding colour and freshness to the courtyard, terrace, garden, and pool area that delightfully creeps indoors.
Who said you can’t enjoy Mother Nature’s handiwork just because you live in the city?
Let’s scope out some more images!
