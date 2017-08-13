Your browser is out-of-date.

13 container homes you could actually live in (for less than R500,000!)

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Container Living, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Industrial style houses Metal Blue
Loading admin actions …

Container homes have certainly taken the architectural world by storm, which is why we thought it only fitting to list a handful of old-shipping-containers-turned-stylish-homes that won’t break the bank.

After all, what’s the point of spending a fortune on your home if you’re not going to have a cent left for décor and furniture (not to mention utilities) afterwards?

Let’s take a look at 13 container houses that know how to work with budgets…

1. How gorgeous is this garden home that makes use of eco-friendly furniture- and décor touches?

Container Living with rood garden Acton Gardens Industrial style houses Metal Blue roof garden,pergola,lawn,flagstones,container living,shipping container,recycle
Acton Gardens

Container Living with rood garden

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

2. Durable and dynamic – the ideal combination for a container house, don’t you agree?

homify Minimalist house prefabricated house,prefab,studio,work space
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. See the fantastic touches that transform this container into a rural beauty, like that spacious porch.

Front of the Square Elephant Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts Modern houses shipping container,container,living,luxury
Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts

Front of the Square Elephant

Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts
Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts
Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts

4. They say two is better than one, and for this double-duo creation, we agree!

Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
23594414850

23594414850
23594414850
23594414850

5. How cute and compact is this stacked design?

Casa Container Brasil - Projetos, 23594414850 23594414850 Modern houses
23594414850

23594414850
23594414850
23594414850

6. A little colour, lighting and some potted plants, and the end result can be quite the tranquil design.

homify Eclectic style houses Metal Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Don’t you love how this design opens up onto the surrounding landscape?

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Thanks to ingenious touches like balconies and windows, this container home flaunts a super modern look.

Container home front street view homify Modern houses Iron/Steel
homify

Container home front street view

homify
homify
homify

9. There are so many ways in which container homes can be styled up, especially when combining two.

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist house
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

10. This intricate design results in an eye-catching look – and we just love that quaint little porch!

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Patios
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

11. A container can also function superbly as an add-on space to an existing house.

POCKETCONTAINER - Das Mikrohaus, Stefan Brandt - solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren Stefan Brandt - solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren Minimalist house
Stefan Brandt—solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren

Stefan Brandt - solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren
Stefan Brandt—solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren
Stefan Brandt - solare Luftheizsysteme und Warmuftkollektoren

12. Glass and stainless steel touches transformed this container into a sleek-looking abode.

Exterior open A4AC Architects Modern houses
A4AC Architects

Exterior open

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

13. Thanks to striking timber cladding, there’s no trace left of what this old container used to look like.

'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Study/office
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

'The Crusoe Classic'—6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet

Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited
Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited

The best container house in the entire Johannesburg is a little bit over budget, but it certainly can’t be ignored!

Which floor for the kitchen?
Would you consider one of these container homes for yourself?

