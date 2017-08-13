13 container homes you could actually live in (for less than R500,000!)

Container homes have certainly taken the architectural world by storm, which is why we thought it only fitting to list a handful of old-shipping-containers-turned-stylish-homes that won’t break the bank.

After all, what’s the point of spending a fortune on your home if you’re not going to have a cent left for décor and furniture (not to mention utilities) afterwards?

Let’s take a look at 13 container houses that know how to work with budgets…