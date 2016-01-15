New year, clean house!

Ahhh, New Year! Wishes unfulfilled, new resolutions to be made and 365 days to completely devote ourselves to our dreams and to try to achieve our goals!

For some reason (probably psychologically, due to the transition from last year to the new year), we feel renewed and full of strength and energy to face the world around us and to become better people, right?

But all this positivity can fall away as we get home from our glorious holiday and realise that everything remains the same. When we are surrounded by the same things, it doesn't seem like the year has changed or that we can change our lives too easily. How do we create a dramatic change when our houses look exactly the same?

But don't be discouraged! This is the time to stop, roll up your sleeves and get to work! With a bit of restoration, a change of furniture and new paint on the walls, you can change the whole look and feel of your home and the interior design. You won't have to be sucked back into the same environment!

And if you don't know where to start, we are here to help. Today is the time to read some suggestions and transform your home from the first minute of the new year, providing you with hope for a better future—better and different! Our article leaves you with several fundamental ideas for your home that will help you to start the new year in the best way possible.

Read on and best wishes for a great 2016!