12 storage ideas we're loving now

Planning perfect storage around your home is easier than you think, all it takes is some out of the box ideas, clever colour scheme and simple features that fit your space. These 12 storage tips and tricks are sure to enhance your interior in sleek and sophisticated style that are perfect for any room. From your bedroom to the kitchen and even your bathroom, our team of professionals included helpful hints in this feature that will get your organising started.
The area under your stairs can easily fit some custom cabinets for all your winter essentials, from those cosy coats to the warmest Wellies.
A folding table in your tiny kitchen will remove that cluttered appearance when you want minimalism instead.
Sensational shelving will not only decorate your home and create elegant storage, but it will also separate your space in style.
Hide your personal medication and expensive perfume behind a sleek bathroom mirror.
Add some simple wooden shelves in the kitchen for those pretty potted plants and everyday crockery.
Or get creative with pallets and build your own easy to move shelf, a great match for an eclectic living space.
Your clothing doesn't need to lay around all over your furniture and the floor, get this handy hanging space and keep those creases at bay.
Studio apartments already lack storage, so build some niches into the wall and you'll always be able to store your necessities.
Pull out shelves are great for the kitchen, allowing you maximise storage of all herbs and spices and you won't need to worry about reaching into the back of a cupboard to get your goods anymore.
Just because this isn't a new way to store your linens and extra pillows, doesn't mean it shouldn't look fancy.
A modern TV at the foot of your bed is awesome, especially if it fits into a unit that can be operated remotely.
You won't take up unnecessary cupboard space for all your bulky jeans again.