10 beautiful bathroom ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Constantia Development, Modo
A beautiful bathroom is about creating a fantastic atmosphere, a place to relax and unwind in the comfort of your home as you forget about your woes. These 10 bathrooms are breathtaking in their own right, with modern fixtures, brilliant detail and elegant illumination, awesome enough to enhance and upgrade any space. Interested? Well, have a look at these easy to recreate tips and tricks.

1. Glazing

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

A gorgeous glazed shower, wonderful neutral design and elegant modern fixtures are trendy and tasteful enough for a home with an industrial inspired decor. Here are 7 pictures of beautiful bathrooms for helpful hints.

2. White and bright

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

All-white tiles, paired with sultry lighting and simple accessories will ensure that your bathroom is clean, cosy and attractive.

3. Fresh air and sunshine

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects
Studious Architects

There's nothing more welcoming in a modern home than fascinating fresh air.

4. Luxurious

House St Andrews, Principia Design
Principia Design

This bathroom is the epitome of romance and luxury, with niches creating an awesome spot for scented candles. Admire the gorgeous view belong while you enjoy a soak in the tub.

5. Fresh flowers

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Include some fresh flowers in your bathroom for a stunning aroma that is absolutely inviting and friendly.

6. Lighting

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

Incorporate some LED lights behind the mirror to keep your makeup perfectly applied.

7. Vacation experience

FIRTH 114802 by Three14 Architects
Three14 Architects

If you're lucky enough to have a spacious bathroom with a sensational view, then plan your decor accordingly and you'll have a landscape to admire.

8. Shutters

Constantia Development, Modo
Modo

Shutters are great as decor that shields your interior from prying eyes, but when you think about bathroom decor, shutters will make a wonderful addition too. This bathroom is magnificently monochrome.

9. Shabby chic

Open plan Turquoise
Turquoise

Colourful shabby chic tiles are just awesome if you already have a quirky interior. You may want to consider this design alternative if you're tired of the ordinary and neutral.

10. Checker special

Bathroom vanity Turquoise
Turquoise

Checker monochrome mosaic tiles is funky and fun-loving, the perfect option for an eclectic home.

Which bathroom design do your adore most?

