Let's help you find the perfect bed

Ah, the bed—the one thing that we crave at the end of a long, hard day. And also our faithful companion that we rely on to nurse us back to health in our time of illness.

Beds have certainly (and thankfully) evolved from a pile of straw in a loft area above the animals’ resting place in ancient times. This vital piece of furniture underwent a prominent boost in Egypt between 1575 and 1075 BC, becoming luxurious resting places with structured frames and carved images for the ruling class. Their popularity soon branched out to Babylon and Persia. Fast-forward to today, where we have multiple choices (from water beds to uniquely shaped ones) to help carry us off to dreamland.

This got us thinking: what goes into the thought process of buying a bed? Certainly it must be more than the appearance. It is usually one of the first things somebody buys when moving into a new place for the first time. So, with a good night’s sleep in mind, let’s review some prime considerations when it comes to choosing the perfect bed.