Let's help you find the perfect bed

Ah, the bed—the one thing that we crave at the end of a long, hard day. And also our faithful companion that we rely on to nurse us back to health in our time of illness.
Beds have certainly (and thankfully) evolved from a pile of straw in a loft area above the animals’ resting place in ancient times. This vital piece of furniture underwent a prominent boost in Egypt between 1575 and 1075 BC, becoming luxurious resting places with structured frames and carved images for the ruling class. Their popularity soon branched out to Babylon and Persia. Fast-forward to today, where we have multiple choices (from water beds to uniquely shaped ones) to help carry us off to dreamland.
This got us thinking: what goes into the thought process of buying a bed? Certainly it must be more than the appearance. It is usually one of the first things somebody buys when moving into a new place for the first time. So, with a good night’s sleep in mind, let’s review some prime considerations when it comes to choosing the perfect bed.
Instead of running from store to store trying to find the perfect bed to match your bedroom surroundings, try doing it the other way around: think of your bed as your bedroom centre, and let it define the rest of the décor. Rustic, minimalist, or delightfully modern as is shown in our example above – it doesn't matter which style you prefer, just make sure your bed and your bedroom are on the same style page.
Size should also be considered (we don’t want to try and squeeze a luxurious king size into a space-pressed bachelor pad, now do we?). The general rule of thumb is that there should be at least 60cm from the bed’s side to the wall for comfortable movement.
Don’t worry if you’re left with your hands in your hair – you can always ask a professional at the store (or an interior designer/architect, if you know one) for some help.
Your choice of mattress plays a big role – not only in terms of bed design, but also to support your back. After all, one is supposed to feel refreshed after a night’s sleep, not full of aches.
Luckily, mattresses come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so we’re spoiled for choice (especially with extra length ones, ensuring no overhanging toes when dozing). Add to the perfect mattress the perfect set of pillows (feather, memory foam, buckwheat, etc.), and you’re guaranteed a night’s sleep that will leave you feeling fresh and rejuvenated.
We are in love with this example that shows us that a bed can be so much more than just a square space. Even though it has all the essentials of a good bed, that bed frame puts an entire new spin on the typical bedroom.
Just as our personalities differ, so will our bedroom tastes. One person might require a desk in his bedroom for that undetermined moment in time when a bright idea will occur (perhaps in the form of a dream); another might choose a comfortable couch to boost reading time or for pure decorative purposes (as is shown with this striking window seat and accompanying scatter pillows by Turkish interiors Hakan Helvacioğlu).
Elements such as colours, furniture and decorative objects are up to each individual’s taste and budget, but certain factors are essential, like good natural lighting and ventilation. A ray of sunshine and a soft breeze (either from a window or fan/air conditioner) can add wonders to the bedroom space, and will certainly enhance those sweet dreams.
Speaking to all the bookworms now, we understand the pain of not having enough storage space in your side table for those multiple volumes of books and magazines. Yes, a bookcase in the bedroom is a novel idea, but how about combining that with a side table (which, in this case, can turn into a unique “back table”).
As is shown in our example, this creative element not only provides a space for the night lamps, but also for a decent collection of reading material. Notice how the bookcase fits in with the room’s style and warm colours.
Ah, the joys of a bunk bed. Just the notion of climbing up that ladder to get to bed (and climbing down from it again for whatever reason might surface) can make bed time seem almost exciting.
The bunk bed is not really an option for everybody (after all, it requires a certain amount of strength in the legs, as well as a particular mass of body weight for the top bunk). But it can make a world of difference to a youngster’s room. It is a clever option for the room which is a bit low on floor space and neatly fills up the air area in a room (as is shown in this floor to ceiling example).
With the right colours and design, a bunk bed can be the prime element in a child’s room, whether themed or non-themed.
