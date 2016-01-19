​A Perfect Family Home by the River

As you know, most houses sport roofs coated with tiles. Occasionally we’ll encounter some thatch roofing, but they’re pretty widespread. But how often do we see zinc roofs? Dutch team Scanabouw Bv decided not often enough, which is why their design boasts a shiny metal surface serving as the roof structure on today’s homify 360° discovery.

Not only is this a unique and eye-catching element, but it is also a sustainable solution. Zinc roofs are extremely corrosion-resistant and self-healing, meaning that the material can recover from scratches over time. In addition, it also has a low maintenance care regime. What architects love about zinc roofs is its capabilities to form into interesting shapes and curves while still retaining its durable qualities.

Even though the zinc roof is not the only thing that today’s house (located in the picturesque Vreeland close to Amsterdam) shows off, it certainly forms part of its uniqueness. Read on to see what we mean…