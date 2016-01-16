Maximising space in small homes

When thinking about how to create space in a small home you may think that your options are limited in creating a spectacular yet comfortable setting. However, you couldn't be more wrong!#

The size will be a problem no longer after you have a look at this fantastic Ideabook compiled by the expert team at homify. From multi-functional furniture, to doors and choosing the correct colour for your space, you can transform your small living quarters into an amazing place.

Are you ready to give your home a makeover? Check these tips and make the most of your space!