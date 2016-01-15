Cool design trends for modern bathrooms

While classic bathrooms are beautiful and seamlessly fit into any style or size of home, there are new aesthetics that are really taking off and becoming wildly popular and they are all modern bathroom trends. You might be wondering what really constitutes a modern bathroom, but we are here to tell you all about it, so don’t worry!

Whether it’s selecting the trendiest and most sought after tiles, using concrete as a finishing product or choosing the sleekest ceramics, modern bathrooms are all about creating a contemporary, chic and flowing design that is not only practical and fit for purpose, but also striking and beautiful. After all, nobody ever said that you can’t go crazy for design in your bathroom!

If you're wondering how create a stylish bathroom, homify has compiled some great tips to ahead of the trend curve this year.