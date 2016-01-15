Cool design trends for modern bathrooms

While classic bathrooms are beautiful and seamlessly fit into any style or size of home, there are new aesthetics that are really taking off and becoming wildly popular and they are all modern bathroom trends. You might be wondering what really constitutes a modern bathroom, but we are here to tell you all about it, so don’t worry!
Whether it’s selecting the trendiest and most sought after tiles, using concrete as a finishing product or choosing the sleekest ceramics, modern bathrooms are all about creating a contemporary, chic and flowing design that is not only practical and fit for purpose, but also striking and beautiful. After all, nobody ever said that you can’t go crazy for design in your bathroom!
If you're wondering how create a stylish bathroom, homify has compiled some great tips to ahead of the trend curve this year.
In recent years, black accents have become exceptionally popular in home design, but not just in communal areas such as living rooms and kitchens; they are frequently popping up in bathroom design too, showcasing just how dramatic and cutting edge your most perfunctory room can be.
We think that these sinks, featured by Denise Barretto, are the ultimate in high-end accents and make the rest of the bathroom really pop and sparkle! Had white sinks been selected, the impact of the wall and the lighting would have been lessened, but this scheme looks dramatic and extravagant!
Having been created to look just like the tiles featured in the metro subways, these fabulous ceramics are flying off the shelves and onto the walls of bathrooms throughout the country and it’s easy to see why. Classic with a little twist, high-end and easy to fit, these tiles are the ideal DIY solution to an old fashioned bathroom.
Modern bathroom trends really don’t get much more elegant or straightforward than this, but don’t worry, you don’t have to have white ones if you don’t want them, as there is a plethora of hues to choose from. In fact, the second most commonly bought, after white, is black. So modern!
Pedestal sinks can be very beautiful, there is no denying that, but they have no place in a contemporary bathroom, especially when modern bathroom trends are really favouring the suspended, independent sinks that so many people are installing now!
With an element of practicality driving the trend, we love suspended sinks as they mean you have more room to install two, so one for you and one for your partner, making bathroom co-existence so much easier! An increase in floorspace also helps to make a room feel much larger, so away with pedestals!
We know what you’re thinking; wood panelling is not a new innovation and you’d be right, but the way it is being used in modern bathroom trends makes a resurgence absolutely justified! Just take a look at this example and you’ll see what we mean!
Rather than being fitted to the wall, up to around the middle, before being met with paint or tiles, wood is now being used as a main attraction in bathrooms, with large mirror plinths, privacy dividers and even feature walls all being installed. What a great way to add a little natural warmth to an easily cold and sterile space!
It’s not for everybody and we bring you this example knowing that, but when used well, concrete really can be stunning and makes a huge impact, especially in a bathroom, which can be kept very pared back and almost industrial in style, without losing even an iota of the functionality.
Modern bathroom trends are always looking to bring usability and style together in an unbreakable fusion and in this case, we think it has been achieved magnificently. Perfect for a wet room, concrete can turn a blank page into a neutral Zen zone instantly and we love it!
Now this really is one of those modern bathroom trends that seems to be taking off! Not having any tiles in your room at all, though it sounds almost bizarre, is leaving people with extra space to try out fun and creative decorating techniques and we think it’s great. There are no rules when it comes to decorating your home, apart from doing what you like and what suits your tastes, so ditch those tiles if you want to and try something new and chic!
For more inspirational ideas, check out the: The Secrets Of A Stylish Modern Bathroom.