The Phenomenal House

In today’s edition of homify 360 we head to Bali, Indonesia. Venturing out between the palm trees and sandy beaches, we can witness colourful festivals and taste the delicious exotic fruits. We pay a special visit to a contemporary villa that will make your desire for travel and change grow!

This villa conforms its modern, clean lines with its Indonesian landscape. It may also reach far beyond your exotic dream. The area faces certain geographic constraints such as wind, monsoons and the dangerous encroachment of some wildlife species.

So, let's continue with a tour of one of the most beautiful houses you've never seen, designed by master French architects, Arrivetz & Belle.