A Home of Modern Style for a Growing Family

Get your architectural fix with homify 360° as we bring you the cream of the crop in terms of structures, creations and striking designs. Today’s discovery comes to us from Argentinian team Clariá & Clariá, whose creative juices inspired a modern beauty.

Located in Buenos Aires, this stylish structure certainly knows how to show off its linear beauty, yet simultaneously provides a peaceful and serene lifestyle to its inhabitants. Starting from a modest budget, the residence was completed in two separate stages. Since family life took first priority, the second stage commenced a bit later, and then the expansions took off with a bang – without interfering in the normal daily functions of this busy family.

Let’s start discovering this linear beauty!