Chill! In your own restful space

After a busy day at work we seek a place to rest and there is nothing better than finding that perfect place to be alone or to relax with family and friends to recover your energy… But how could we create a space like this by selecting the ideal elements for a perfect and harmonious environment? The living room is undoubtedly a privileged area of the house, where we try out new ideas. It may be a small relaxation space or transformed into the epicentre of summer events.

Today on homify we present you with some of the most interesting spaces to enjoy more at the end of the day. Is today modern and tomorrow minimalist? What about rustic, vintage or retro? Be inspired and enjoy the proposals that you find in this article to create a space with personality and originality!