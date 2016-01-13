Make more of your home by maximising space

Let's start with the obvious: find a home that is tailored to your needs and to your budget.

But often this is an impossible task, especially today! It is impossible to find space for all that we have accumulated over time, in a tiny house, which barely has enough room for two plus the dog. Budget ends up being the main factor, leaving us in a space that no mortal humans can possibly fit into.

We need simple and effective solutions that allow us to take advantage of every square centimetre of our home, making use of every little space that is empty, unoccupied or neglected.

Today's article will allow us to unlock some of these spaces so that they are used in the best way possible. We are gong to gain space in our home without having to do a single stitch of building or construction!

We will expand the surface area of your home so that you will forget just how small it is or that you ever felt cramped or crowded in it. There's no need to change your address to get more space!