Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The Johannesburg garden that can teach us a few tricks

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Country Garden gone green, Acton Gardens Acton Gardens Country style garden
Loading admin actions …

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Acton Gardens, professional landscape designers in Johannesburg. The project that they’ve agreed to share with us? A country-style garden taking up prime space at a country-style home in Midrand, with all the right features and touches to ensure not only a visually splendid outdoor design, but also one that can teach us a few tips and tricks when it comes to eco-friendly gardening.

A striking entrance

front entrance walkway Acton Gardens Country style garden front door,enterance,walkway
Acton Gardens

front entrance walkway

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

This front-entrance walkway flaunts quite the delicious look with its stepping stones and gravel grounding, all grouped together in a neat layout of raw and rustic splendour.

A bit of H2O

Copper spout water feature Acton Gardens Country style garden Stone stone cladding,copper pipe,water feature,water plants
Acton Gardens

Copper spout water feature

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

And what is any garden without a water feature? This copper-spout water fountain not only adds visual detail to the yard, but also ups the garden’s tranquillity factor.

Pretty planters

Organic Kitchen Garden with recycled wood planters Acton Gardens Country style garden vegetable garden,kitchen garden,recycled furniture,pallet,gravel,herb garden
Acton Gardens

Organic Kitchen Garden with recycled wood planters

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Adding to this garden’s delicious rustic/country look are these recycled wood planters, with their warm brown-orange hues offsetting most delightfully with the lush green plants.

Cute, but also clever

Garden pond and Rain harvesting Acton Gardens Country style garden rain harvesting,garden pond,lawn,terraces,water wise
Acton Gardens

Garden pond and Rain harvesting

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Harvesting rainwater is definitely a step in the right direction, especially in today’s “green” age, but when was the last time you saw a rainwater tank being done up so stylishly like this garden pond?

Colours galore

colourful planting Acton Gardens Country style garden meadow,flowers
Acton Gardens

colourful planting

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

And let’s not forget the most important element in any garden: the plants and flowers! Just see the striking amount of colours and textures these beauties add to the garden’s lush look.

Let’s scope out a few more images of this inspired garden space.

Garden pond Acton Gardens Country style garden rain harvesting,garden pond,indigenous
Acton Gardens

Garden pond

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Gentle terraces to enjoy the veiw Acton Gardens Country style garden terrace,rolling lawn
Acton Gardens

Gentle terraces to enjoy the veiw

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Simple fire pit Acton Gardens Patios fire pit,boma,outdoor seating,view,brazier,pebbles,patio
Acton Gardens

Simple fire pit

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

In the spirit of great gardens, we bring you More than 20 fantastic fountains for your patio walls.

11 tiny touches that can make your home look better
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks