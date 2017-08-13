​The Johannesburg garden that can teach us a few tricks

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Acton Gardens, professional landscape designers in Johannesburg. The project that they’ve agreed to share with us? A country-style garden taking up prime space at a country-style home in Midrand, with all the right features and touches to ensure not only a visually splendid outdoor design, but also one that can teach us a few tips and tricks when it comes to eco-friendly gardening.
This front-entrance walkway flaunts quite the delicious look with its stepping stones and gravel grounding, all grouped together in a neat layout of raw and rustic splendour.
And what is any garden without a water feature? This copper-spout water fountain not only adds visual detail to the yard, but also ups the garden’s tranquillity factor.
Adding to this garden’s delicious rustic/country look are these recycled wood planters, with their warm brown-orange hues offsetting most delightfully with the lush green plants.
Harvesting rainwater is definitely a step in the right direction, especially in today’s “green” age, but when was the last time you saw a rainwater tank being done up so stylishly like this garden pond?
And let’s not forget the most important element in any garden: the plants and flowers! Just see the striking amount of colours and textures these beauties add to the garden’s lush look.
Let’s scope out a few more images of this inspired garden space.
