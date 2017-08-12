11 tiny touches that can make your home look better

A visually pleasing space that comes together oh-so nicely doesn’t always have to be the result of a clever (and expensive) interior designer. Sometimes it just takes a small touch here and there to beautifully pull that living room / bedroom / hallway / whatever space together, whether it’s a new rug, a side table, or just moving the vase with the beautiful flowers from here to there.

Let’s scope out some ideas that you can do yourself!