11 tiny touches that can make your home look better

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Cape Town, Natalie Bulwer Interiors
A visually pleasing space that comes together oh-so nicely doesn’t always have to be the result of a clever (and expensive) interior designer. Sometimes it just takes a small touch here and there to beautifully pull that living room / bedroom / hallway / whatever space together, whether it’s a new rug, a side table, or just moving the vase with the beautiful flowers from here to there. 

Let’s scope out some ideas that you can do yourself!

1. A decent-sized mirror, as it adds visual space plus helps reflect lighting.

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

2. Vases with plants and flowers – they add freshness, scent and colours!

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

3. Floating shelves, but try and be creative in terms of shapes and colours.

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

4. A seating spot, like this upholstered bench: functional and fabulous, in our opinion!

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

5. A scatter cushion (or 2, or 3) on a bed, chair or sofa. And don’t forget complementing colours and patterns.

Main Bedroom Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Main Bedroom

Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

6. A beautiful rug to neatly anchor the room.

House St Andrews, Principia Design
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

7. Don’t underestimate the importance of a little side table in-between chairs.

Craighall Home, Peter Thomas Interiors
Peter Thomas Interiors

Craighall Home

Peter Thomas Interiors
Peter Thomas Interiors
Peter Thomas Interiors

8. Who says you can’t add a few potted plants to your garden? Let’s enhance that freshness factor!

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

9. Your own unique touch, like these vintage doors that became an exceptional headboard.

Bedroom JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Bedroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

10. Some scented candles – perfect for creating an elegant ambience.

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

11. An extra towel railing in the bathroom never hurts – anything to keep the clutter at bay.

Constantia Development, Modo
Modo

Constantia Development

Modo
Modo
Modo

For more inspiration, check out these 9 pictures of South African bathrooms.

26 fantastic ideas for small kitchens
What other tiny-yet-terrific touches can you think of?

