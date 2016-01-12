A House of Star Quality

Designed by Soluziona Architects in Spain, this house is an ideal family home if you have a lot of vertical space to work with. Volume, volume, volume is what it is all about!

Designed and built in 2007 and 2008, the modern and contemporary styles of the 21st century were already playing a huge role. Futuristic and flawless, the architects have created four distinct volumes, which make up this fantastic house. Described as a, Very enjoyable, even fun job , the passion and love for architecture is evident in the final product here.

Kevin McCloud once said, Every decently-made object, from a house to a lamp post to a bridge, spoon or egg cup, is not just a piece of 'stuff' but a physical embodiment of human energy, testimony to the magical ability of our species to take raw materials and turn them into things of use, value and beauty.

This house is a testament to this quote.