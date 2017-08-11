Your browser is out-of-date.

The smart and affordable Johannesburg container home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Container Living, Acton Gardens Industrial style houses Metal Brown
Our homify 360° gem for today focuses on something truly extraordinary: a rear garden house that flaunts not only some eye-catching style, but very clever designs that make it one of the most eco-friendly spaces ever. And we all know how important it is to commit to “green living” in today’s day and age, right?

Johannesburg-based landscape architects Acton Gardens were in charge of this little jewel – let’s get inspired!

The garden house

Container Garden space Industrial style houses Metal Brown shipping container,container living,upcycle,chic,reuse,roof garden,gabions
Acton Gardens

Container Garden space

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Ever thought of using an old shipping container for a garden house, where you can use it as a standalone home office, spare bedroom, yoga studio or simply just a little lounging space where you can relax and enjoy some fresh air? These guys certainly did, and they made sure that the end result was styled up to the nines!

Thus, feast your eyes on this container structure that now, thanks to all recycled materials, plays the part of a little garden hut. Don’t miss the roof garden on top!

Pretty planters

Container Living Industrial style garden Wood Brown
Acton Gardens

Container Living

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

But the container’s not the only element that’s been re-used here. Recycled shipping pallets now stand in for organic vegetable planters, giving us another creative tip when it comes to living “green”.

Waste not, want not

Rain Havesting Industrial style garden Rain harvesting,water saving,vegetable garden,herb garden,tanks,jojo,water conservation
Acton Gardens

Rain Havesting

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

A rainwater-harvesting tank is another delightful addition that adds to this structure’s eco-friendly ambience.

Interior furniture

Shipping pallet with glass top for a coffee table Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Brown shipping pallet,recycled furniture,upcycle,pallet,glass table
Acton Gardens

Shipping pallet with glass top for a coffee table

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

And speaking of not wasting, what about the garden house’s interior side – think it’s bland and empty? Think again, for old shipping pallets continue to be used in here, now playing the parts of décor items and furniture pieces, like this cute little coffee table.

Clever decorations

Upcycled wall decortation ArtworkOther artistic objects Glass Transparent container home,wall decoration,glass bottle,recycled furniture
Acton Gardens

Upcycled wall decortation

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Why spend money on new items? Various recycled pieces have been used for wall decoration, as we can see here.

Let’s scope out a few more images of this garden home for further inspiration!

Garden cottage space inside container Living room cottage,container living,copper lights,pallet wood,cladding,recycled furniture,shipping container
Acton Gardens

Garden cottage space inside container

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Container living space Living room shipping container,container house,copper lights,pallet,recycled furniture
Acton Gardens

Container living space

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Container living space with garden view Living room container home,shipping container,recycled furniture,vinyl floor
Acton Gardens

Container living space with garden view

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

entrance to container home Industrial style houses Metal Grey
Acton Gardens

entrance to container home

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Bug Hotel Garden Accessories & decoration Recycle,bug hotel,bug box,wall feature
Acton Gardens

Bug Hotel

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Water feature and retaining wall Garden Accessories & decoration retaining wall,water feature,cladding,gravel,garden fence,garden pond
Acton Gardens

Water feature and retaining wall

Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens
Acton Gardens

Speaking of outdoor spaces, see these 9 beautiful patios for your inspiration.

9 breathtaking living rooms for you to copy
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of these eco-friendly designs?

