9 breathtaking living rooms for you to copy

A beautiful breathtaking living room needs a few simple decorative tricks, from the comfy and cosy couch to the sensational lighting and of course a coffee table to rest your mug of steaming hot cocoa while you fix the fire. These 9 living rooms are brilliant enough to inspire you, while you think about creative designs and modern furniture you would love to include to suit your space.
Get your sofa custom made to suit your living situation, taking into consideration the space available and the colour scheme.
Hanging illumination is essential for a cosier atmosphere, especially as the sun begins to set.
A sleek and fantastic fireplace will complete any living room in modern splendour. Now, just remember that your other furniture needs to be just as fascinating to finish your decor amazingly.
A gorgeous chandelier will enhance the creams, beiges and silvery grey tones of your living room sofa. It's pretty enough for an upmarket apartment or even just a home in the hills.
Exposed concrete ceilings, eye-catching colours and an awesome Persian rug emulate the industrial living design perfectly.
There's nothing quite like some stunning sunshine and fresh air to uplift and enhance your living room in lovely style. This design includes minimalist decor in muted hues.
A home with a Mediterranean ambiance and shabby chic fireplace to add a welcoming warmth to your environment. It's perfect for a house at the beach, don't you think?
Go for a rustic loving design with exposed brick walls and high ceilings, but don't forget to include furniture that fits the rest of your decor too.
Our final home is located at the seaside, with unprecedented views of the ocean and marine life to keep us entertained for hours, while a sensational view of the sunset is a must-see every day. Here are 9 smart layouts for small living rooms