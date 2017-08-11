Your browser is out-of-date.

9 breathtaking living rooms for you to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Living room
A beautiful breathtaking living room needs a few simple decorative tricks, from the comfy and cosy couch to the sensational lighting and of course a coffee table to rest your mug of steaming hot cocoa while you fix the fire. These 9 living rooms are brilliant enough to inspire you, while you think about creative designs and modern furniture you would love to include to suit your space.

1. Special sofa

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern living room
Get your sofa custom made to suit your living situation, taking into consideration the space available and the colour scheme.

2. Hang the lights

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern living room
Hanging illumination is essential for a cosier atmosphere, especially as the sun begins to set.

3. For the modern home

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Living room Engineered Wood Wood effect
A sleek and fantastic fireplace will complete any living room in modern splendour. Now, just remember that your other furniture needs to be just as fascinating to finish your decor amazingly.

4. Luxurious and attractive

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern living room
A gorgeous chandelier will enhance the creams, beiges and silvery grey tones of your living room sofa. It's pretty enough for an upmarket apartment or even just a home in the hills.

5. An eclectic choice

House Pautz homify Modern living room Concrete Grey concrete stair,lounge chair,fire place,carpet,cosy sofa
Exposed concrete ceilings, eye-catching colours and an awesome Persian rug emulate the industrial living design perfectly.

6. Nature loving

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Living room
There's nothing quite like some stunning sunshine and fresh air to uplift and enhance your living room in lovely style. This design includes minimalist decor in muted hues.

7. Fantastic fireplace

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
A home with a Mediterranean ambiance and shabby chic fireplace to add a welcoming warmth to your environment. It's perfect for a house at the beach, don't you think?

8. Exposed brick

Living Room homify Living room
Go for a rustic loving design with exposed brick walls and high ceilings, but don't forget to include furniture that fits the rest of your decor too.

9. Ocean sight

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
Our final home is located at the seaside, with unprecedented views of the ocean and marine life to keep us entertained for hours, while a sensational view of the sunset is a must-see every day. Here are 9 smart layouts for small living rooms

The perfect colour palette for the house facade
Which of these awesome living rooms are perfect for your home?

