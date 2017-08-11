Your browser is out-of-date.

11 beautiful South African braais

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Patios Black
The braai is synonymous with South African culture, and any meat or veg seems to be fair play. It is therefore understandable that a beautiful braai area would need to be incorporated into the South African living space. These 11 brilliant barbecues are sure to inspire your home upgrade with tips and tricks. Add this must-have feature inside your home or even at the poolside and your space with be perfect for socialising and entertaining.

1. Rustic

New Pool and Patio - view from the fire pit Acton Gardens Patios fire pit,garden pool,patio tiles,awning,entertain
An old-fashioned braai stand is great for enhancing that rustic ambiance you adore so much.

2. In the patio

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
Plan your braai area inside your patio and you can enjoy a delicious meal whatever the weather, this one even includes spacious seating for those fun-filled family dinners.

3. Classic

House De Beer, Truspace Truspace Patios
Keep it simple and classic with this built-in braai area that incorporates a neutral colour scheme. 

4. Undercover

House De Beer, Truspace Truspace Patios
Enjoy a braai even when it's storming outside by keeping it under a cover.

5. Fireplace and braai area

Nondela 3, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Patios
This stunning home in the Drakensberg has a fireplace in the living room and a patio extension with a braai, great for those chilly nights in the mountain when you just want to stay in and be cosy.

6. Pretty at the pool

HSE Venter/Dilks, CA Architects CA Architects Minimalist style garden
Catch a tan at the pool and snack on your favourite braai goodies.

7. Eclectic

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Patios Black
Now this is a braai area unique enough for those who adore quirky and unusual style. Complete the look with colourful chairs and decor that speaks to your nature loving side.

8. Pizza oven

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool
Have you ever wanted to make your own woodfired pizza? Well, you can… just have one built-in when you design your braai area. It's great for grilled meats and veggies too, so how's that for your gourmet cooking experience.

9. Built on

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Pool
So you'd like to add a covered patio at a later stage, go for this shabby chic design and include a comfortable seating area for those informal meals.

10. Ultra-modern

The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern living room
An ultra-modern home deserves an eye-catching braai area.

11. Cute and cosy

Patio Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Patios
Decorated in pastels and shapes, this patio is pretty, cute and cosy enough for a special occasion or even a romantic setting. Have a look at this feature if you'd like to know How much does it cost to build a pool in South Africa?

13 patios and terraces you'll want to copy
Do you have a permanent braai area in your home?

