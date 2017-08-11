11 beautiful South African braais

The braai is synonymous with South African culture, and any meat or veg seems to be fair play. It is therefore understandable that a beautiful braai area would need to be incorporated into the South African living space. These 11 brilliant barbecues are sure to inspire your home upgrade with tips and tricks. Add this must-have feature inside your home or even at the poolside and your space with be perfect for socialising and entertaining.
An old-fashioned braai stand is great for enhancing that rustic ambiance you adore so much.
Plan your braai area inside your patio and you can enjoy a delicious meal whatever the weather, this one even includes spacious seating for those fun-filled family dinners.
Keep it simple and classic with this built-in braai area that incorporates a neutral colour scheme.
Enjoy a braai even when it's storming outside by keeping it under a cover.
This stunning home in the Drakensberg has a fireplace in the living room and a patio extension with a braai, great for those chilly nights in the mountain when you just want to stay in and be cosy.
Catch a tan at the pool and snack on your favourite braai goodies.
Now this is a braai area unique enough for those who adore quirky and unusual style. Complete the look with colourful chairs and decor that speaks to your nature loving side.
Have you ever wanted to make your own woodfired pizza? Well, you can… just have one built-in when you design your braai area. It's great for grilled meats and veggies too, so how's that for your gourmet cooking experience.
So you'd like to add a covered patio at a later stage, go for this shabby chic design and include a comfortable seating area for those informal meals.
An ultra-modern home deserves an eye-catching braai area.
Decorated in pastels and shapes, this patio is pretty, cute and cosy enough for a special occasion or even a romantic setting. Have a look at this feature if you'd like to know How much does it cost to build a pool in South Africa?