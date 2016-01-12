Designing a seductively romantic bedroom

Our first suggestion is one that resonates with you even if you do not have romance in your life: A large luxurious bed. It's better for your health, seriously! When we think of luxurious beds, we should consider size, durability and comfort. It is also important to take into account the space available, if you choose a very large, your space can be quickly cluttered or worse appear small. This will ruin any attempt to make a romantic atmosphere of the room.

In this example we chose an unusual design, round which is large enough. Although most do not consider this type of bed, we have chosen this to show you a bed with an original design that can work in different types of spaces. This room seems to belong to a loft, with extraordinary exposed brick walls, wood-beamed ceilings and concrete floors; however it still eludes a rustic feel with the colour palette of light.

Try to think outside the box when it comes to your new luxurious bed and amorous bedroom, we promise you will not regret it.