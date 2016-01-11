A Modern Home for a Lucky Family

A house with a pool is the ultimate dream home for many of us. And so the desirable and stylish home of this Portuguese family was brought to life through the team at XYZ Architecture.
A pool in the garden was at the top of their wish list, followed by modern design, plenty of space, comfort and a direct relationship between the interior and exterior spaces. In this tour we will show you how the experts have implemented these requirements.
Let's take a look!
Today we begin our tour at the back of the house with the highlight that the family had so long desired: The pool with overflow effect is not just any pool, but a real jewel that increased the value of the home due to its location and the stylish design which draws all eyes. The pool fits perfectly to the corresponding house that is captivated by clear lines and unadorned directness.
This detailed image beautifully shows the harmony of the individual elements and the reduction to the essentials. Geometric shapes are especially complemented by high-quality materials such as dark wood and light natural stone.
The neutral, subtle colours underline the timeless, classic design that is sure to be stylish and tasteful in 20 years. The interaction of massive, opaque and transparent elements build an exciting and dynamic show, while the large windows ensure a smooth transition between indoors and outdoors.
On the other side of the house, although the modern, no-frills architecture is continued, it offers a completely different picture. This angle presents itself as much more introverted than the garden side, with no window openings, in order to protect the privacy of the residents. Nevertheless, giving the clear, uncompromising design language through contrasting materials and simple elegance, a taste of what to expect at the back and in the interior.
The interior of this family home takes up the exterior design seamlessly. Again playing discreet natural colours such as beige and brown as the leading role, as well as clean lines and straight silhouettes. Light and dark wood enter into an irresistible combination and allows the interior with all modern minimalism naturalness, warmth and homeliness to come to the fore.
The open-plan kitchen, which merges seamlessly into the living area, has a thoroughly modern and stylish design. The handle less fronts in brilliant white supplement the different types of wood, joining the elements in polished stainless steel, leaving nothing to be desired here both in terms of space and in terms of storage space and equipment.
As we end the tour of this magnificent home, we finally have a look in one of the bathrooms of the house, which holds also no surprises. High-quality materials, modern facilities and a reduced colours and shapes set the tone and make the bathroom a wellness oasis that invites you to linger and relax.
