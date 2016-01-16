The Home of Pure White Perfection

From past styles to present beauties, homify 360° aims to bring you the best of what architecture and interior design has to offer. For today’s showcase, we take a giant leap forward to a house that is seemingly from the future, but is really located close to the Austrian capital of Vienna.

From Project A01 Architects comes a snow-white villa with all the modern luxuries that one requires to live and enjoy a stylish lifestyle. Situated on a slope to ensure superb views, this luxurious residence doesn’t stand back when it comes to boasting about unconventional style.

Modern design, spacious swimming pool, minimalist interior decor, huge spaces perfect for entertaining… could this be the ultimate dream home? Let’s discover and find out.