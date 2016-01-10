Making small homes great with creative décor

Everyone has different skills. There are those who have more developed left hemisphere of the brain and tend to analyse everything and prefer order. On the other hand there are those who love creativity, as well as combinations and explosions of colour, who have a more developed right brain hemisphere. But no matter which side of your brain is more in control, we never have enough space in our home to capture all of our ideas. And sometimes things are further complicated when the spaces are so small they seem to hinder our creativity.

Don't worry! A small space just means we should have more imagination when decorating. And if that's not your thing, there's still good news for you. The homify team of experts are excellent problem solvers and we will show you that any space can be a home.