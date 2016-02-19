A Super Cool Sustaintable Home

In recent years, this idea of a home has gained momentum with architects worldwide taking risks that have led to some exciting design experiments. Above and beyond their original function of goods transportation, metal containers have taken sustainable living to the next level.
This housing solution was once associated with lower income brackets but are now often found offering fabulous living spaces to young people, those on a budget or people just looking for something different. However, it's not easy to design a container as a long-term living solution but many architects, such as the Korean studio, Unibox, have proven that with some creative design, these durable and functional living spaces can become a safe and comfortable option for residents.
Modern container homes can be found in a variety of sizes and shapes, from the simplest to the most sophisticated. There are places which are created as a single container living area, while other more elaborate designs are created with more containers. Today, the home container is considered as a viable alternative to traditional home creating an economic and practical alternative, ensuring significant cost savings, in addition to having a short installation time. There are even creations that are ready in a few days.
The house we visit today is called Tteurak and is an excellent example of a container home that is not only interesting, but also provides a comfortable living area for the whole family. Containers used have a dark, elegant tone, and have a personality emphasised by the neon green and white window frames. This choice demonstrates the modernity that makes this type of home beautiful.
Although this perspective provides us with a feeling that we are indoors, the picture still shows the outside environment.
In addition to the terrace for the parents, there is a covered platform where children find space to play freely, even during the days with bad weather, without the parents having to worry about children getting drenched or muddy. The neon green wall ensures that the children's area is not dark and dreary either… so cheerful!
This nook was created with the little ones in mind and is a colourful part of the house. Here we see the huge balcony with an enjoyable panoramic view of the surrounding hills. This exterior area has a spacious hallway with deck-like floor and enables direct access to the en suite and two child rooms.
Although this is a home container, the Tteurak is spacious and has several rooms. The ground floor houses the kitchen, living room, dining
room, an en suite and a bedroom. The kitchen is in the form of
U and
optimises the available space.
It was decorated with a minimalist style in mind, integrating simple furnishings in white and creating an interesting contrast to the grey walls covered with ceramic tiles resembling bricks. The kitchen is well lit, with good conditions for evening meal preparation. In contrast way of cooking under white light, there are two more bulky lamps with black shades that, although do not provide much illumination, but create a more snug environment.
We enter through the black staircase to venture upstairs. The staircase is simple, with straight lines and dark colours. The black crates and wooden steps clearly stand out when compared to white walls.
As we have seen, the colour that prevails inside the container home is white. We find it on the walls, ceilings and furniture. The use of light colours in the interior combines the aesthetic component functionality as white creating the illusion of a spacious interior.
The abundance of generous windows allows for natural light to enter the home, while enhancing the feeling of space and enabling at the same time. The width of the sill allows someone to sit there and enjoy a book, while the addition of wall lamp makes perfect sense. The only thing missing is pillows, which will make the nook even more inviting.
