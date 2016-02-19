A Super Cool Sustaintable Home

In recent years, this idea of a home has gained momentum with architects worldwide taking risks that have led to some exciting design experiments. Above and beyond their original function of goods transportation, metal containers have taken sustainable living to the next level.

This housing solution was once associated with lower income brackets but are now often found offering fabulous living spaces to young people, those on a budget or people just looking for something different. However, it's not easy to design a container as a long-term living solution but many architects, such as the Korean studio, Unibox, have proven that with some creative design, these durable and functional living spaces can become a safe and comfortable option for residents.

Aren’t you curious?