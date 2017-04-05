How to improve your garden over a weekend with no DIY or home improvement skills

Woodworking, landscaping, working in the garden—they're all scary concepts for those without home improvement skills.
Who wouldn't like to have a beautiful garden? Probably not very many. Gardens are the areas in our homes which allow us to disconnect from the daily hustle and reconnect with ourselves and nature. A garden invites you to relax, enjoy good times with family and feel the sun and outdoors. A garden is wonderful! It will be even more than that when it is designed to our tastes and needs, don’t you think?
In this Ideabook today, we aim to inspire you to design your garden by taking advantage of the space in its fullest sense. It is ideal for those with small or large gardens, since in the end, no matter the square footage, you can use creativity to take advantage of every corner and every item. Ready? Take note!
You cannot change the size of your yard, unless you invade your neighbour’s! But you can make your garden seem much larger than it really is. Here we share several tricks:
1. Hang a large mirror or several small mirrors on a wall in your yard, so you can reflect the surrounding vegetation and promote a wider appearance of your garden. Preferably the mirrors will face away from the indoors, so the sun won’t reflect inside all day. Another option is large glass windows that are part of the façade of the house, as shown in the above image.
2. Use clear, neutral or natural colours to give a sense of spaciousness, which will also contrast nicely with the green of the grass.
3. Choose your three favourite colours to brighten the areas in your garden that are somewhat neglected or that have not previously been decorated. This will instantly bring more personality to your garden, making it more charming than ever.
The most effective way to maximize space in your garden is to use vertical planters. Instead of planting around the floor of you garden, do it vertically! You can do it in different ways, for example, a trellis can accommodate various pots or cans. You can also hang pots from the ceiling, mount them directly on the wall or place them on shelves. Another option is planters of wood or metal, so that the plants remain accommodated vertically, as in this image. Green walls are currently very fashionable, and we’ll take a look at this later…
Once you thought about what kind of garden you want to have, and have chosen a style, be sure to select the perfect plants. A very important tip: Choose plants with a range of different heights and sizes. This will help make the area appear larger than it really is, and create the illusion of a secret and delightful garden. Another tip is to try and make your plants look organised, since a messy garden does not only look bad, but counteracts your attempts of making the most of every square centimetre.
This brings us back to the vertical garden that we mentioned in previous images. A green wall can help you optimise the space in your garden much more than you think, since it is great in dividing or delimiting space. A green wall has the function of a hedge or fence, so it is a way to incorporate it into the yard and automatically enter the new wave: a green wall is a garden as well as an architectural structure. How can you design one?
All garden spaces, large and small, require intelligent strategies and creative storage. Obviously, this is accentuated when the garden or patio is small. To maximise the area of a garden, it is important to have well-placed shelves and multifunctional furniture. We recommend that you install shelves on the wall or ceiling, so you can keep your gardening tools, furniture, barbecues, or bicycles all in order.
You can also place your tools and utensils in a plastic box with the design of your choice. Such boxes usually have a large storage capacity, and its only disadvantage is that your items will be much lower, which will make finding the tools for a particular task more difficult. Always try to mark your boxes in order to identify its contents and maintain order in the area for longer.
Large and small demarcated areas in a garden are very important in order to make it look more organised. This can be done in many ways. The most practical and least expensive way is probably to do it with small stones, either white or black. Small stones will help to define areas of your garden, to highlight the décor and create attractive designs.
Instead of designing sections of flowers with straight lines, you can mark the spot with organic shapes. This will provide an illusion of more space and look more dynamic. To narrow sections with flowers, you can use small stones or bricks.
