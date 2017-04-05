How to improve your garden over a weekend with no DIY or home improvement skills

Woodworking, landscaping, working in the garden—they're all scary concepts for those without home improvement skills.

Who wouldn't like to have a beautiful garden? Probably not very many. Gardens are the areas in our homes which allow us to disconnect from the daily hustle and reconnect with ourselves and nature. A garden invites you to relax, enjoy good times with family and feel the sun and outdoors. A garden is wonderful! It will be even more than that when it is designed to our tastes and needs, don’t you think?

In this Ideabook today, we aim to inspire you to design your garden by taking advantage of the space in its fullest sense. It is ideal for those with small or large gardens, since in the end, no matter the square footage, you can use creativity to take advantage of every corner and every item. Ready? Take note!