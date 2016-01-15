​Suburbia’s Modern Fantasy House

For our next stop on homify 360°, we set off to Essen, which is the 9th largest city in Germany. Here, in a dense residential area which houses small plots, we will discover a modern structure of two floors, geometric lines, and an adjoining garden.

This piece of property, which doesn’t stretch more than 422 square metres, is the ideal residence for the modern family which seeks a simple yet contemporary living style. Thanks to the visual representation of German photographer Peter Stockhausen from Stockhausen Fotodesign, we get to discover this little abundance of comfort, style, and contemporary aesthetics that resemble the modern dream house in the suburbs.