Showing Off the Showhouse

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel is stylish and sophisticated—a showhouse of grand proportions. Designed by Die Hausmanufaktur, this is a collision of luxury and cutting-edge architecture.

This is truly a dream house, where every room and every bit of space exudes modern and contemporary style. A tour of this house will leave you green with envy!

Based in the German city of Alemania, this house transcends national boundaries. This is the type of house that would look beautiful in any South African city. Imagine this house on your favourite street, waiting for you to come home to!

Let's have a tour of this fantastic home!