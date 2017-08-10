The 12 most beautiful houses in South Africa

Here on homify we love beauty, we love spacious layouts, and we love designs that are multi-functional. However, we don’t pretend to know what other people prefer, as personal taste differs from person to person.

But, on the same note, we definitely recognise eye-catching beauty when we see it, which is why we call these 12 house examples the most beautiful in South Africa. You are, of course, fully entitled to disagree with us, but first you’ll have to scroll through our list to see which designs we picked out…