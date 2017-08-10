Your browser is out-of-date.

The 12 most beautiful houses in South Africa

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
Here on homify we love beauty, we love spacious layouts, and we love designs that are multi-functional. However, we don’t pretend to know what other people prefer, as personal taste differs from person to person.

But, on the same note, we definitely recognise eye-catching beauty when we see it, which is why we call these 12 house examples the most beautiful in South Africa. You are, of course, fully entitled to disagree with us, but first you’ll have to scroll through our list to see which designs we picked out…

1. Lots of space, heaps of style, and a party-worthy back yard to die for!

House Pautz homify Patios Wood Wood effect terrace,outdoor pool,garden pool,glass facade,front garden,rooftop terrace,garden furniture
2. Nothing like a spacious terrace and some stone-clad walls to add eye-catching style to a façade.

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
3. The interior lighting definitely adds to this regal-like house’s glittering ambience.

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
4. As far as “breathtaking façades” go, this modern stunner definitely gets our vote.

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
5. Stylishly understated with a lush bushveld backdrop – how perfect?!

House L1, Bach Village, Monaghan Farm, REIS REIS Modern houses
6. There is something paradise-like about this modern build which immediately tickles our interest.

Private residence Midrand, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Modern houses Waterfall Equestrian
7. With its style and impressive view, is it any wonder this creation keeps making our “most beautiful” lists?

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
8. Ever wondered how a rustic structure could look most royal? Just feast your eyes on this wonder!

Arrival courtyard Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style house stone
9. We simply adore the futuristic-like touches that enhance this modern house’s appeal.

Road side elevation. Architectural Hub Modern houses Bricks Grey
10. A golden example of how you don’t need lots of space to enjoy lots of elegant style.

homify Modern houses
11. Is it just us, or does this dream home remind anyone else of a multi-millionaire’s Hamptons beach house?

Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
12. Doesn’t it look like this modern creation is floating on both air and water? A most definite dream-style house!

Concept sketch Edge Design Studio Architects Minimalist house Glass White
So, do you agree with our list?

