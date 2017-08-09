​A most welcoming family home in Bloemfontein

We’re off to the Free State, Bloemfontein for our latest little homify 360° discovery, and this piece of modern inspiration comes to us from the architects over at TRUSPACE.
The project they’re sharing with us? ‘House De Beer’, a 290m² structure consisting of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, a scullery, study, patio and double garage.
Originally constructed in 2012 to the value of R1,3 million, the property was sold a year later for R2,36 million. Now, five years after construction, it is back on the market for an impressive R3,13 million.
Clear proof of how good design and a commitment to excellence can affect the final asking price!
Even though the house, as it stands today, enjoys a modern build, it doesn’t look too sleek and impersonal. Notice the cute slightly hipped roofing, the charming garden touches, and a host of other impressive add-ons that aid in the structure’s welcoming style – quite perfect for the modern-day (yet also homely) family, wouldn’t you agree?
The back side of the house presents a more open and welcoming design, yet also enjoys eye-catching touches like the warm brick-clad surfaces contrasting most superbly with the stone-grey walls.
And let’s not forget the potential that the spacious yard adds to the house’s look and functionality.
For the kitchen, the colour scheme shifts to a slightly darker tone, yet the end result is far from gloomy, thanks to the abundance of light that streams in here. And as any kitchen is, first and foremost, a working space, this one seems fully committed to providing ample countertop space for working, as well as decent storage areas for a range of kitchen goodies.
A hop and a skip away from the kitchen island is where we locate the open-plan living room, adorned in a soft, neutral colour scheme with just the right amount of fabrics to ensure a lush and welcoming touch.
Our favourite piece here? It has to be that modern fireplace that adds not only a hot touch (pun intended) to the space, but also a firm dose of pattern and texture via its stone-clad surfaces.
Let’s scope out a few more images of this house’s design!
