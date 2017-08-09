​A most welcoming family home in Bloemfontein

We’re off to the Free State, Bloemfontein for our latest little homify 360° discovery, and this piece of modern inspiration comes to us from the architects over at TRUSPACE.

The project they’re sharing with us? ‘House De Beer’, a 290m² structure consisting of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, a scullery, study, patio and double garage.

Originally constructed in 2012 to the value of R1,3 million, the property was sold a year later for R2,36 million. Now, five years after construction, it is back on the market for an impressive R3,13 million.

Clear proof of how good design and a commitment to excellence can affect the final asking price!