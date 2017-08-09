Your browser is out-of-date.

​A most welcoming family home in Bloemfontein

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House De Beer, Truspace
We’re off to the Free State, Bloemfontein for our latest little homify 360° discovery, and this piece of modern inspiration comes to us from the architects over at TRUSPACE.

The project they’re sharing with us? ‘House De Beer’, a 290m² structure consisting of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, a scullery, study, patio and double garage.

Originally constructed in 2012 to the value of R1,3 million, the property was sold a year later for R2,36 million. Now, five years after construction, it is back on the market for an impressive R3,13 million. 

Clear proof of how good design and a commitment to excellence can affect the final asking price!

A charming build

House De Beer, Truspace
Even though the house, as it stands today, enjoys a modern build, it doesn’t look too sleek and impersonal. Notice the cute slightly hipped roofing, the charming garden touches, and a host of other impressive add-ons that aid in the structure’s welcoming style – quite perfect for the modern-day (yet also homely) family, wouldn’t you agree?

The rear side

House De Beer, Truspace
The back side of the house presents a more open and welcoming design, yet also enjoys eye-catching touches like the warm brick-clad surfaces contrasting most superbly with the stone-grey walls.

And let’s not forget the potential that the spacious yard adds to the house’s look and functionality.

The kitchen

House De Beer, Truspace
For the kitchen, the colour scheme shifts to a slightly darker tone, yet the end result is far from gloomy, thanks to the abundance of light that streams in here. And as any kitchen is, first and foremost, a working space, this one seems fully committed to providing ample countertop space for working, as well as decent storage areas for a range of kitchen goodies.

The living room

House De Beer, Truspace
A hop and a skip away from the kitchen island is where we locate the open-plan living room, adorned in a soft, neutral colour scheme with just the right amount of fabrics to ensure a lush and welcoming touch. 

Our favourite piece here? It has to be that modern fireplace that adds not only a hot touch (pun intended) to the space, but also a firm dose of pattern and texture via its stone-clad surfaces.

Let’s scope out a few more images of this house’s design!

House De Beer, Truspace
House De Beer, Truspace
House De Beer, Truspace
Up next on our viewing list: A contemporary home with creative charm.

​Die R2 miljoen Johannesburg droomhuis
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

