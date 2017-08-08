​A 1980s Johannesburg home gets a modern upgrade

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from Clearviz Designs in Kempton Park, who had the pleasing task of coming up with a modernised look for a typical 1980s house in Johannesburg.
Obviously the 80s look will not cut mustard when it comes to modern-day style, which is why major additions and alterations were required for this three-bedroom structure.
The end result? A luxurious family home that flaunts, among other things, five bedrooms, two more guest bedrooms, a formal lounge, TV room, home cinema, and a bar and outside entertainment area leading to a dream-like pool located in the courtyard.
Even though we don’t have any photographs of the upgraded designs, these top-notch 3D renderings tell us all we need to know – that the new look is stylish, inspiring and makes us totally envious!
Just see how charmingly the driveway curves towards a covered parking spot, and how the house’s exterior façade flaunts various materials with different textures and patterns.
Well, this is one way to make your front entrance stand out – framing it with a stone-clad arch that makes the front door beautifully prominent. Add to that a wooden deck, a wood-clad door, elongated stepping stones and a picture-perfect garden, and we can already see how this house will become a dream home to many.
Honestly, we couldn’t wait to check out the swimming pool in the courtyard, and here we finally have it! Can’t you just imagine playing host to one fantastic get-together while friends and family members mingle with each other?
The warm-toned flowers framing the pool are an especially creative touch, don’t you think?
We close off this discovery with a look at the courtyard (i.e. the party hot spot) from above, and how it not only fits into the house’s layout, but also bleeds into the rear yard/garden.
And just see how much potential for socialising, entertaining and relaxing is conjured up via the various seating areas, covered terraces, wooden decks with loungers, etc.
Truly one magnificent creation!
