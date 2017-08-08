​A 1980s Johannesburg home gets a modern upgrade

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from Clearviz Designs in Kempton Park, who had the pleasing task of coming up with a modernised look for a typical 1980s house in Johannesburg.

Obviously the 80s look will not cut mustard when it comes to modern-day style, which is why major additions and alterations were required for this three-bedroom structure.

The end result? A luxurious family home that flaunts, among other things, five bedrooms, two more guest bedrooms, a formal lounge, TV room, home cinema, and a bar and outside entertainment area leading to a dream-like pool located in the courtyard.