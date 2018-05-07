7 super smart, space-saving staircases

What do you consider a space saving staircase? A design that takes this literally and uses less space? Or perhaps one that combines storage for anything from linens to an interior garden? Well, in this homify feature, we visit 7 stunning homes that have smart staircase solutions, perfect enough for any living situation, large or petite. Continue reading for helpful hints that are sure to set your home apart from the rest.
Clean lines and an all-white colour scheme makes this modern home gorgeous, especially when paired with brilliant illumination.
Utilise the wall beneath you stairs to create simple shelving that will add a touch of glamour to your home.
There's nothing wrong with a staircase that takes up far less space than the bulky alternative.
An interior garden will make a gorgeous and elegant alternative to a modern home that is often lacking a natural element.
A modern city apartment needs a bit of sleek and chic style to add a personal touch. So if your first love is rustic splendour, you may want to think about including colourful charm into your space with a brilliant mosaic wall such as this. It's different, daring and fascinating from all perspectives.
Convert your staircase into a usable closet and keep your winter coats and Wellingtons at hand during the chilly, rainy winter. Pull out draws are great for their modern appearance and make a spacious alternative compared to the usual closet. Include a rail and you won't have to worry about that dry cleaning bill for your coats either.
The staircase can be an amazing spot to store clutter… stylishly of course. Create a space for your keys, magazines and even some pretty potted plants, and opt for a neutral colour scheme to keep it modern and sophisticated too.