Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 10 most beautiful bathrooms in South Africa

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bathroom White
Loading admin actions …

What does a beautiful bathroom mean to you? Think about incorporating your favourite colour and nature loving texture into the design, plan your space by taking advantage of natural light and fresh air, simple yet striking detail as well as fantastic modern fixtures and fittings. These 10 South African bathrooms are creatively unique, making them an awesome inspiration for even the smallest living situations. Interested? Well, keep reading this homify feature and you'll definitely be amazed.

1. Luxurious features

Project Stellenbosch, Dear Zania Interiors Dear Zania Interiors Modern bathroom
Dear Zania Interiors

Project Stellenbosch

Dear Zania Interiors
Dear Zania Interiors
Dear Zania Interiors

A high ceiling with a glimpse of the sky sets this bathroom apart from the rest.

2. Fresh air fascination

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Here's another brilliant bathroom filled with glorious sunshine and fresh air, but it's the modern features and floor-sweeping curtains that keep this one interesting.

3. Classic

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

There's always the classic and subtle bathroom design to keep your home neutral and elegant.

4. Hotel inspiration

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Include a bit of romance with this lavish en-suite bathroom that resembles a hotel design.

5. Double sink

New bathroom Cornerstone Projects Modern bathroom
Cornerstone Projects

New bathroom

Cornerstone Projects
Cornerstone Projects
Cornerstone Projects

Couple goals have to be an organised bathroom that looks neat and tidy with everything perfectly placed.

6. Awesome views

FIRTH 114802 by Three14 Architects Three14 Architects Minimal style Bathroom FIRTH1148802,Three14Architects,Contemporary,Architects,CapeTown,Minimal
Three14 Architects

FIRTH 114802 by Three14 Architects

Three14 Architects
Three14 Architects
Three14 Architects

Take in the gorgeous views of the landscape while you soak up and relax in your fantastic bathtub.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Eclectic

House Pautz homify Modern bathroom Concrete Grey basin,modern bathtub,bathroom mirror,bathroom floor,bathroom sink,bathroom lighting
homify

House Pautz

homify
homify
homify

Opt for some eclectic style with exposed concrete ceilings and floors, as well as a chic designer rug that promises to complete your home with modern detail in mind.

8. Chic colour

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Hoffman

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

A combination of duck egg and beige with white fixtures and stunning illumination will ensure that this bathroom is simply divine.

9. Storage too

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Now, remember that storage is vital in any room, especially the bathroom. Hide away your toiletries and extra linens in classic drawers and your bathroom will be uncluttered and attractive from all angles.

10. The one in the attic

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bathroom White
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

A private bathroom that resembles a spa experience in the comfort of your attic, now what better way to make use of an underutilised space in your home? Here are 9 pictures of South African bathrooms.

The affordable alternative to the house: Container house
Which of these brilliant bathrooms are perfect for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks