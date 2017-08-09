The 10 most beautiful bathrooms in South Africa

What does a beautiful bathroom mean to you? Think about incorporating your favourite colour and nature loving texture into the design, plan your space by taking advantage of natural light and fresh air, simple yet striking detail as well as fantastic modern fixtures and fittings. These 10 South African bathrooms are creatively unique, making them an awesome inspiration for even the smallest living situations. Interested? Well, keep reading this homify feature and you'll definitely be amazed.
A high ceiling with a glimpse of the sky sets this bathroom apart from the rest.
Here's another brilliant bathroom filled with glorious sunshine and fresh air, but it's the modern features and floor-sweeping curtains that keep this one interesting.
There's always the classic and subtle bathroom design to keep your home neutral and elegant.
Include a bit of romance with this lavish en-suite bathroom that resembles a hotel design.
Couple goals have to be an organised bathroom that looks neat and tidy with everything perfectly placed.
Take in the gorgeous views of the landscape while you soak up and relax in your fantastic bathtub.
Opt for some eclectic style with exposed concrete ceilings and floors, as well as a chic designer rug that promises to complete your home with modern detail in mind.
A combination of duck egg and beige with white fixtures and stunning illumination will ensure that this bathroom is simply divine.
Now, remember that storage is vital in any room, especially the bathroom. Hide away your toiletries and extra linens in classic drawers and your bathroom will be uncluttered and attractive from all angles.
A private bathroom that resembles a spa experience in the comfort of your attic, now what better way to make use of an underutilised space in your home? Here are 9 pictures of South African bathrooms.