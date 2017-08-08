Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 clever and pretty storage solutions

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Living Room Furniture, Casa Più Arredamenti Casa Più Arredamenti
Loading admin actions …

In a perfect world, we would all live in huge mansions that provide never-ending spaces that could cater to our storage and display needs. But reality is a bit harsher, which means most of us have to resort to other ways to keep our kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and even gardens from looking cluttered.

Yes, you could stop buying so much unnecessary things, but you could also scroll down this list for a few tips and tricks that can up your interior style while also decreasing your house’s cramped look…

1. Pretty baskets in your kitchen? Why ever not?

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

2. This bedroom cupboard beautifully combines closed storage with open display areas.

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

3. Storage cubbies inside your steps? Simply ingenious!

KAWAII の家 ～若い世代に贈るスマイ～, 高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社 高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社 Multimedia roomStorage
高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社

高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社
高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社
高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社

4. A minimalist rail in the corner such as this is perfect for your next-day attire.

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

5. This open shelf design is ideal for separating areas while still committing to keeping the clutter at bay.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. We are in love with this fold-away pantry that keeps most of your kitchen goodies in one spot.

Cocina AMBLESIDE AW15, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración KitchenStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Laura Ashley Decoración

Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A divan bed provides storage space plus minimises your dusting areas!

Shortbread Headboard homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Shortbread Headboard

homify
homify
homify

8. Floating cabinets and drawers continue to stick around for a reason – plus their looks are updated often.

Summit collection Mastella Design BathroomStorage Engineered Wood Wood effect
Mastella Design

Summit collection

Mastella Design
Mastella Design
Mastella Design

9. This garden storage unit takes up less space than a shed, plus fits in beautifully with the modern patio.

garden storage wayne maxwell Modern Garden
wayne maxwell

garden storage

wayne maxwell
wayne maxwell
wayne maxwell

10. The varied open- and closed cabinetry ensures an eye-catching design (that is, of course, practical as well).

Rectangular Living Room Furniture Casa Più Arredamenti Living Room Furniture
Casa Più Arredamenti

Rectangular Living Room Furniture

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

11. Who thought a hole in a wall (we call them ‘niches’) could ever look so elegant?

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The more tips, the better; see these 8 small home storage solutions.

​21 pictures of beautiful bedrooms
Which of these ideas will you be trying out at home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks