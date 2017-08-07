Your browser is out-of-date.

​The amazingly grand family home in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify
Kempton Park-based experts Clearviz Designs are in charge of our latest homify 360° discovery, which focuses on ‘House Mooikloof’, a super spacious, five-bedroom design that presents sizeable storage and full en-suite bathrooms

In addition, this design also flaunts an abundance of outdoor space, as well as a wickedly stylish garden that’s been styled up to the nines.

Let’s have a look at these stunning 3D renderings…

The front façade

We’re not sure where to look first, so we’ll just name a bunch of the striking spots here and let you decide which one to gawk at first: the spacious four-car garage; the stone-clad driveway snaking around to the house’s front entrance; the expertly crafted hedge neatly framing the driveway; the glass balustrades of that top-floor balcony…

Exterior entertainment

The other side of the house (where the front entrance is located) also presents a picture-perfect design, including the entertainment area that provides a view over the infinity pool, as well as the remainder of the hectare of land this property is located on.

Inspired landscape designs

Since the area was a bit sloped, it was up to creative landscaping touches to ensure the end result was a striking design – thus, we get to enjoy this rendering that shows off the yard/garden running along the side of the house that dips down towards another level via stone steps.

And how perfect is that snow-white, perfectly textured pebble garden separating the two landscape levels?

Some interior info

Although we are not privy to interior images, we do have a bit of information concerning the commitment to excellence when it comes to the house’s interior design: the master bedroom tops out with a GRAND bedroom area, as well as a mini lounge, a fantastic dressing area and a bathroom to match.

For guests, there is a two-bedroom design complete with a boutique hotel-like accommodation, flaunting all the eye-catching touches of the main house.

Not too shabby for a modern-day and oh-so spacious Johannesburg house, is it? 

Up next: A family home that wants for nothing.

​Die klein Johannesburg huisie met groot potensiaal
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

