​The amazingly grand family home in Johannesburg

Kempton Park-based experts Clearviz Designs are in charge of our latest homify 360° discovery, which focuses on ‘House Mooikloof’, a super spacious, five-bedroom design that presents sizeable storage and full en-suite bathrooms.

In addition, this design also flaunts an abundance of outdoor space, as well as a wickedly stylish garden that’s been styled up to the nines.

Let’s have a look at these stunning 3D renderings…