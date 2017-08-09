7 smart outdoor spaces from South African gardens

An outdoor space or garden area in the South African home is synonymous with comfort, elegance and of course cosy sunshine and fresh air. These 7 smart outdoor examples from homify will definitely help you to create a glamorous, relaxing and fascinating garden, perfect for those quiet book catch-up sessions or a fun-filled backyard braai with loved ones. Let's see what ideas can easily be incorporated into your own backyard.
A cool and comfortable seating area in your garden is great for those social occasions that last the entire day.
A farmhouse often has a gorgeous garden to go with it, so opt for some stunning greenery and perhaps begin planting your own vegetables, herbs and fruit and cultivate those crop growing skills.
A beautiful vertical garden that decorates your outdoor area may be the unique touch to complete your space.
So you'd still like to enjoy the glory of the sunshine and fresh air even though the weather is dull, dreary and rainy. Well, then go for sliding doors and minimalist design, perfect for your modern home.
A pretty pool area with a brilliant undercover braai is essential for a family that's always willing and ready to get the grill going. Make your outdoor area great for those weekend picnics at home, and enjoy a splash in the pool on those sweltering summer days.
There's no reason why your outdoor area shouldn't be utilised throughout the day, make sure there's enough light in strategic spots for a chic and romantic atmosphere.
Our final image showcases an amazing terrace with a wooden deck. Awesome for a modern home with a sleek and sophisticated design, this terrace includes a cosy outdoor seating space that allows for a coffee session with friends or a space to enjoy your morning newspaper in the sun. Here are More than 20 fantastic fountains for your patio walls