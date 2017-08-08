Your browser is out-of-date.

7 tips for perfect laundry organisation

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
The laundry area in your home may end up being an afterthought during your renovation process, but that doesn't mean it should stay that way. Since you've decided to upgrade your home and are eagerly searching for tips and tricks to get the perfect laundry that will suit your home, regardless of the space. Here are 7 helpful hints that will aid your laundry organisation project, with help from homify of course!

1. Stunning scullery

New scullery Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen scullery
Neutral colours and elegant design make this scullery an awesome design, remember to save enough space for your appliances by measuring the size before building your cupboards.

2. Simple

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Minimal style Bathroom Tiles White
A laundry area that fits in inconspicuously with the rest of your bathroom decor is simple yet elegant.

3. Close quarters

APARTAMENTO GRENWOOD - 65,00m², TRÍADE ARQUITETURA TRÍADE ARQUITETURA Modern kitchen Wood White
If your kitchen is already small, you'll need to be extra smart with getting your laundry appliance fitted.

4. In the closet

homify Modern bathroom
An unused closet in the hallway will be a great space for a petite laundry. Shelves are essential for detergent storage, so bear that in mind when you allocate space in your home.

5. Storage

Дизайн-проект трехкомнатной квартиры для молодой семейной пары. , Катя Волкова Катя Волкова Modern dressing room
Storage for your freshly washed towels and linens is just as important as the housing of your actual appliance. Include cupboards, shelves and corner units to keep your laundry tidy and uncluttered.

6. Designated

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
So you're blessed enough to have an entire room dedicated to a laundry, well then opt for storage boxes and you'll make sorting out everyone's clean clothing a breeze. Remember that fresh air and natural light is vital to ensure that your laundry doesn't have a musty smell or mouldy walls.

7. Everything included

"Light, wood, simplicity", mlynchyk interiors mlynchyk interiors Minimalist dressing room
Our final laundry area may be tiny, but it's big on including space for everything. From hanging storage for those shirts and dresses, to detergents and even a permanent ironing area. There's no excuse to leave the house with a creased dress again! Have a look at these 10 unique ideas for your hallway

Where is your laundry located?

