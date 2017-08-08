7 tips for perfect laundry organisation

The laundry area in your home may end up being an afterthought during your renovation process, but that doesn't mean it should stay that way. Since you've decided to upgrade your home and are eagerly searching for tips and tricks to get the perfect laundry that will suit your home, regardless of the space. Here are 7 helpful hints that will aid your laundry organisation project, with help from homify of course!
Neutral colours and elegant design make this scullery an awesome design, remember to save enough space for your appliances by measuring the size before building your cupboards.
A laundry area that fits in inconspicuously with the rest of your bathroom decor is simple yet elegant.
If your kitchen is already small, you'll need to be extra smart with getting your laundry appliance fitted.
An unused closet in the hallway will be a great space for a petite laundry. Shelves are essential for detergent storage, so bear that in mind when you allocate space in your home.
Storage for your freshly washed towels and linens is just as important as the housing of your actual appliance. Include cupboards, shelves and corner units to keep your laundry tidy and uncluttered.
So you're blessed enough to have an entire room dedicated to a laundry, well then opt for storage boxes and you'll make sorting out everyone's clean clothing a breeze. Remember that fresh air and natural light is vital to ensure that your laundry doesn't have a musty smell or mouldy walls.
Our final laundry area may be tiny, but it's big on including space for everything. From hanging storage for those shirts and dresses, to detergents and even a permanent ironing area. There's no excuse to leave the house with a creased dress again! Have a look at these 10 unique ideas for your hallway