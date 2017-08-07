12 ideas for small outdoor spaces

Most of us have that one, weird little spot or area back home that’s most difficult to style up, whether it’s the space in-between your garden and back door, or the quirky corner that separates your patio from your garage.

Relax – as we’re dealing with a small amount of legroom, that does decrease the options we have in terms of furniture and décor, but there are still quite a few suggestions up for grabs on how to style up that small outdoor space.

These 12 examples might provide you with some fresh tips…