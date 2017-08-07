12 ideas for small outdoor spaces

Most of us have that one, weird little spot or area back home that’s most difficult to style up, whether it’s the space in-between your garden and back door, or the quirky corner that separates your patio from your garage.
Relax – as we’re dealing with a small amount of legroom, that does decrease the options we have in terms of furniture and décor, but there are still quite a few suggestions up for grabs on how to style up that small outdoor space.
These 12 examples might provide you with some fresh tips…
Take note, for we’re going to show you DIY: 8 garden projects you can do in one weekend.