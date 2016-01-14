Design advice for masculine bedrooms

The bedroom is the one room in your house that should show off your personal taste. After all, it is where we are at our most vulnerable (sleeping and dreaming), so it is regarded as a safe, private haven.
It is no secret that bedroom decor change as we age; a child’s dinosaur/fairy bedspread would look pretty strange in an adult’s bedroom. But just as bedrooms change from different life stages, so do they differ between men and women, and that is precisely what we want to focus on today: what to do when decorating a man’s bedroom.
You’d be quite surprised at how easy it is to bestow a manly personality on a bedroom – just view it as a place that needs to be original, comfortable, and enjoyable, of course.
Let’s kick off with our first tip!
We have all been caught up in the hot trend of the moment, as demonstrated by past clothing, hairstyles, furniture, etc. It’s the same with bedrooms: we want our safe spaces to not only be comfortable, but also accepted by others. However, trends come and go, and today’s hot style might be over tomorrow.
Bear that in mind when decorating a man’s bedroom, and focus on styles that aren’t necessarily “hot” or “in” – rather opt for colours and elements that are neither new nor old, but can instead fit in comfortably with any date. This will help to keep the bedroom space a fascinating place, regardless of time passed.
Some might consider it difficult to decorate a man’s bedroom – it’s not. But before you start picking out everything in blue, rather consider the more neutral tones instead.
This is quite contrary to the typical female bedroom, which so often goes for pastels. When it comes to the male domain, focus on the colours that communicate and flow smoothly.
Just view our accompanying image by Mexican professionals Taller 03 to see how well the mixtures of greys, terra, and white go together. Not a single blue in sight! And see how well the textures come into play: raw and exposed brick; wooden table and floor; exposed iron – now that’s masculine.
A comfortable bed that allows for restful slumber – that’s what a man wants. Most men would prefer to sacrifice a little space just in order to have a bigger and better bed that doesn't offer any restrictions in terms of snoozing and being snug.
Looking at most male-oriented magazines that showcase the male/bachelor place, we don’t see an overtly decorated space filled to the brim with décor, objects and unnecessary thingamajigs. It’s only the essentials that are displayed.
Just see our accompanying image: no strong colours, no extravagant accessories. It’s simple comfort, clean space, and some neutral décor here and there. Done and dusted!
As is shown here, this male decided to put his entertainments/hobbies on display. Although it’s a matter of personal taste, a lot of men prefer to show off their likes and skills in the form of books and magazines, a work desk, or as is most common today, technology.
Besides giving some colour and texture to the room, these elements also add some personality. Books, a computer, or a video game console in the bedroom doesn’t necessarily mean geek or nerd – it can also point to a person with a widespread general knowledge, or a techno lover. Nothing wrong with that!
An office space in a man’s bedroom can mean dedication or professionalism (both very nice qualities to have). But whether it’s for study or work, make sure that the chosen elements for the work area are necessary.
See how nicely this corner gets filled up by a desk and uniquely modern chair. A simple computer completes this look, as we don’t want to go overboard with the technology and equipment. And a small potted plant or flowers never hurt anyone, so consider this as a small touch of colour.
Whether for men, women, or the kiddies, feast on homify’s extravagant collection of bedrooms, available in a multitude of styles.
Décor and accessories are essential for a personal touch, and also to mark the man’s domain. The possibilities of displaying these are endless, but be careful not to go overboard. Does he like cars? Is he a sports fan? What about music or movies? Think of delicate ways to introduce his likes and passions into the décor.
What do we see in our example above? The poster above the bed, the ornament in the bookcase, and the neatly stacked magazines might suggest that this person loves to travel, and is showcasing some (not all) of his souvenirs that he has gathered on his journeys. And notice the neutral colours, as pointed out in our second tip!
Be subtle yet smart about it.
Now, from the grown man to the growing boy and girl, let’s take a look at: Fantastic Bedroom Ideas Your Child Will Love.