Design advice for masculine bedrooms

The bedroom is the one room in your house that should show off your personal taste. After all, it is where we are at our most vulnerable (sleeping and dreaming), so it is regarded as a safe, private haven.

It is no secret that bedroom decor change as we age; a child’s dinosaur/fairy bedspread would look pretty strange in an adult’s bedroom. But just as bedrooms change from different life stages, so do they differ between men and women, and that is precisely what we want to focus on today: what to do when decorating a man’s bedroom.

You’d be quite surprised at how easy it is to bestow a manly personality on a bedroom – just view it as a place that needs to be original, comfortable, and enjoyable, of course.

Let’s kick off with our first tip!