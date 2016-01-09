Creating your own braai terrace

Summer is underway so it may seem a bit too late to start planning the building of a barbeque or gas braai. Who would do that? Well, a careful and strategic person might, giving them plenty of time to make the right decisions and plan each detail properly so that by the time next summer rolls around, they can enjoy afternoons outside, drinking cocktails and eating snacks. So let's take advantage of the time that we have and get to work!

If you have the privilege of a garden or a terrace in your home, then this is something to really think about. We have a number of different ideas for building a braai area, which are all idea for hosting large gatherings with friends and families.

First you have to figure out where the braai will be positioned and then you choose the right materials for the roof and the floor. Furniture is next and then last but not least, lighting.

See our suggestions below for creating the perfect outdoor oasis.