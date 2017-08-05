Your browser is out-of-date.

11 beautiful South African living rooms

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern living room
Today we would just like to focus on living rooms, particularly ones designed by some of our local top-notch creators. Why is that? Well, apart from being proudly South African, we also feel that living rooms don’t really get the attention they deserve.

Living rooms are there to help us socialise and entertain. They help us lower our stress levels and up our relaxation by calming us down after a long day. Plus they also help show off our interior-design skills by letting us combine various furniture and décor items such as sofas, tables, lighting fixtures and paintings – such fun!

1. This open-plan layout enjoys prime dam views for a tranquil ambience.

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern living room
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

2. Scandinavian designs are always so understated and classy, yet fully comfortable.

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

3. We would kill for that eye-catching and oh-so lavish elongated fireplace!

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern living room
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

4. Focal pieces are obviously important, like this striking coffee table.

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern living room
Covet Design

Apartment Robertson—Pembroke

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

5. Small can still be stylishly stunning – it’s all about colours, pieces and layout.

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern living room
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

6. And of course a breathtaking view never hurts!

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Living room
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

7. Check out this living room’s rich character that combines various styles, colours and patterns.

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Living room Limestone Brown
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

8. Who says the country style has to be boring? This space looks both inviting and elegant!

Living Room homify Living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

9. If you have the space and budget, then why shouldn’t you go big with your furniture and décor pieces?

Living Room Interior. Carne Interiors Living room
Carne Interiors

Living Room Interior.

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

10. Now this is mixing and matching (i.e. eclecticism) done right!

Interior spaces Egg Designs CC Modern living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue brass,chandelier,lighting,lamp,ceiling lamp,coffee table,side table,gold,teal,sofa
Egg Designs CC

Interior spaces

Egg Designs CC
Egg Designs CC
Egg Designs CC

11. Isn’t it marvellous what high ceilings can accomplish?

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Living room Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Next up on our reading list: 7 ideas for living rooms with dividers.

Which of these living rooms inspired you the most?

