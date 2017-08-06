Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 ideas for your home entrance

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
THE VILLA I FRESNAYE, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

The home entrance is often the first glimpse at the character and personality of a living space. In this homify feature, we visit 13 fantastic houses, each with unique and elegant tips and tricks that are sure to enhance your entrance decor in imaginative detail and brilliant features. Interested? Well, let's see what helpful hints and ideas can be included in your entrance to upgrade your home in style.

1. Asian inspiration

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Solid wooden doors with a pattern that is reminiscent of a palace in India is a perfect option for the well-travelled homeowner. Bring a few one of the kind pieces back home with you and incorporate them into your decor.

2. Stairway story

up to office Human Voice Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase exterior,outdoor,cantilevered,stairs,stair,floating,brick,feature,wall
Human Voice Architects

up to office

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

If the entrance to your home happens to be at the top of a staircase, then you'll still have to pretty it up with a sleek and stylish balustrade and a coat of paint.

3. Cool, calming and contemporary

Entrance Tim Ziehl Architects Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Threshold,Texture,Symmetry,Axis,Timber Steel Pergola,Hard & Soft Texture,Visual Axis
Tim Ziehl Architects

Entrance

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Grey walls and greenery makes this modern entrance the fitting choice for a minimalist home, the durable gates offer extra security, while the pathway ensures that the grass will remain perfectly intact.

4. Sunlit style

Residence Zeederberg, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

Residence Zeederberg

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

An entrance drenched in sunshine is great at any time of the year, so include a stylish skylight for a fantastic architecture.

5. Light the way

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house Timber column,Farmhouse,Screens,Rustic,Lights,Steps,bagwash
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

It's vital to think about the best illumination for your entrance, a pathway is great to keep your guests away of any obstructions, especially during dusk.

6. Colourful choice

Gorgeous Gardens Modern houses
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

Red doors may be the pop of colour your home needs to make it interesting and eye-catching.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wooden detail

Entrance Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Entrance

Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

A wooden door decorated in gorgeous geometric detail will make any home an awesome sight from the street.

8. Tall trees

Casa curva, Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design HouseholdPet accessories
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

If an island vibe is what you're looking for, then opt for tall palm trees to line your large entrance.

9. Glossy glass

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

It may not be the ideal choice if you have a busy household with many kids, but a glass staircase is absolutely breathtaking.

10. Rustic

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Include a rustic wooden chair at the entrance to enhance that retro Mediterranean decor in your home. 

11. Mirror and monochrome

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

A mirror is an essential decor piece for your entrance, so there's no excuse to keep your hair and makeup in check.

12. Exposed brick

Colección Keen Replicas, Keen Replicas Keen Replicas Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Solid Wood Wood effect
Keen Replicas

Keen Replicas
Keen Replicas
Keen Replicas

Don't plaster over those brick walls, instead use them as a designer feature for your decor.

13. Focal wall

HALLS DE ENTRADA CHEIOS DE PERSONALIDADE, ANTARTE ANTARTE Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
ANTARTE

ANTARTE
ANTARTE
ANTARTE

Our final image showcases just how awesome a vibrant colour focal wall can be for your home decor, especially when paired with some fantastic elements, such as this wonderful rug. Here are 11 things you need to do (but should probably call professionals for)

​The Johannesburg modular house in a bushveld setting
Which of these home entrances would your recreate?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks