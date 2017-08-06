13 ideas for your home entrance

The home entrance is often the first glimpse at the character and personality of a living space. In this homify feature, we visit 13 fantastic houses, each with unique and elegant tips and tricks that are sure to enhance your entrance decor in imaginative detail and brilliant features. Interested? Well, let's see what helpful hints and ideas can be included in your entrance to upgrade your home in style.
Solid wooden doors with a pattern that is reminiscent of a palace in India is a perfect option for the well-travelled homeowner. Bring a few one of the kind pieces back home with you and incorporate them into your decor.
If the entrance to your home happens to be at the top of a staircase, then you'll still have to pretty it up with a sleek and stylish balustrade and a coat of paint.
Grey walls and greenery makes this modern entrance the fitting choice for a minimalist home, the durable gates offer extra security, while the pathway ensures that the grass will remain perfectly intact.
An entrance drenched in sunshine is great at any time of the year, so include a stylish skylight for a fantastic architecture.
It's vital to think about the best illumination for your entrance, a pathway is great to keep your guests away of any obstructions, especially during dusk.
Red doors may be the pop of colour your home needs to make it interesting and eye-catching.
A wooden door decorated in gorgeous geometric detail will make any home an awesome sight from the street.
If an island vibe is what you're looking for, then opt for tall palm trees to line your large entrance.
It may not be the ideal choice if you have a busy household with many kids, but a glass staircase is absolutely breathtaking.
Include a rustic wooden chair at the entrance to enhance that retro Mediterranean decor in your home.
A mirror is an essential decor piece for your entrance, so there's no excuse to keep your hair and makeup in check.
Don't plaster over those brick walls, instead use them as a designer feature for your decor.
Our final image showcases just how awesome a vibrant colour focal wall can be for your home decor, especially when paired with some fantastic elements, such as this wonderful rug.