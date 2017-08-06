7 simple touches to improve your home

So you've decided to spice up your interior with some elegant features and decorations, but you aren't quite sure where to begin. Well, the team at homify compiled this handy article, with 7 awesome and easy to include tips and tricks that are sure to wow your guests as they enter your home. Whether you'd like to improve your dining area or lovely living room, we've got you covered, now just be inspired.
Catch a glimpse of the glorious view of Lion's Head from the comfort of your dining room, opt for a solid wooden table for a rustic element and include some modern chairs for a contemporary look.
Include comfy seats or a couch in your bedroom and you'll always have a place to put your shoes on without creasing your bed. A cosy rug won't harm your decorative space either, especially when paired with dramatic illumination.
A kitchen counter can serve as an informal dining area or breakfast nook, great for those days when you just want to grab a quick meal as you head to work.
Enjoy a cosy evening with your favourite family members as you spend time in front of the fire. Go for a modern, minimalist design and keep the rest of your decor simple and understated.
Neutral shades of cream are stunning for a breathtaking bathroom, this one ensures that all your essentials are perfectly stored and stylish.
When planning your closet space, build cupboards that reach the ceiling and you'll maximise the amount of storage. It's a great place to hide all those extra bed linens and pillows.
It may not be an option for all homes, but an interior garden is fantastic for its refreshing and revitalising ambiance. There's nothing more soothing to the soul than a bout of greenery.