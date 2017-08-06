Your browser is out-of-date.

7 simple touches to improve your home

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
So you've decided to spice up your interior with some elegant features and decorations, but you aren't quite sure where to begin. Well, the team at homify compiled this handy article, with 7 awesome and easy to include tips and tricks that are sure to wow your guests as they enter your home. Whether you'd like to improve your dining area or lovely living room, we've got you covered, now just be inspired.

1. Dining delight

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
Catch a glimpse of the glorious view of Lion's Head from the comfort of your dining room, opt for a solid wooden table for a rustic element and include some modern chairs for a contemporary look.

2. Stylish seating

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style bedroom
Include comfy seats or a couch in your bedroom and you'll always have a place to put your shoes on without creasing your bed. A cosy rug won't harm your decorative space either, especially when paired with dramatic illumination.

3. Counters

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
A kitchen counter can serve as an informal dining area or breakfast nook, great for those days when you just want to grab a quick meal as you head to work.

4. Fireplace

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern living room
Enjoy a cosy evening with your favourite family members as you spend time in front of the fire. Go for a modern, minimalist design and keep the rest of your decor simple and understated.

5. In the bathroom

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Neutral shades of cream are stunning for a breathtaking bathroom, this one ensures that all your essentials are perfectly stored and stylish.

6. Organised and in order

SPAVENTA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS BedroomWardrobes & closets
When planning your closet space, build cupboards that reach the ceiling and you'll maximise the amount of storage. It's a great place to hide all those extra bed linens and pillows.

7. Interior garden

The Running Wall Residence, LIJO.RENY.architects LIJO.RENY.architects Houses
It may not be an option for all homes, but an interior garden is fantastic for its refreshing and revitalising ambiance. There's nothing more soothing to the soul than a bout of greenery.

11 beautiful South African living rooms
How have you improved your home?

