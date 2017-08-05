A beauitful family home that's sure to inspire

Apart from the obvious elements we can pick up on the outside (such as two floors and the various balconies), the house also flaunts an underground basement used for storage, but which also functions as a laundry room.

On the ground floor we get treated to a two-car garage, a living room, as well as an open-plan kitchen and dining area. The more private areas of the house (bathrooms and bedrooms) are located upstairs.

Let’s scope out a few more images before we tick this discovery off our list.