A beauitful family home that's sure to inspire

We’re off to Italy today for our homify 360° piece, and this particular one comes to us from Studio Architetto Mauro Gastaldo in Volpago del Montello, located in the Province of Treviso in the Italian region Veneto.
The project we’re viewing? A simple little family home flaunting two floors, eye-catching façade touches and a fresh-green garden/lawn surrounding it.
Local construction methods had a big influence on the house’s exterior look (i.e. earthy colours, contemporary building materials), although the architect did manage to make this creation stand out in its own special way.
Of course a pretty look won’t get you far, which is why some cleverness was also included in the house’s build. For example, it uses wooden fibres for internal insulation and also presents underfloor heating, ensuring that this is one family home that’s perfectly comfortable come winter and summer.
Back to the beauty part: all windowsills and thresholds are made of natural stone, while metal and timber panels were used to construct (and adorn) the balconies.
Apart from the obvious elements we can pick up on the outside (such as two floors and the various balconies), the house also flaunts an underground basement used for storage, but which also functions as a laundry room.
On the ground floor we get treated to a two-car garage, a living room, as well as an open-plan kitchen and dining area. The more private areas of the house (bathrooms and bedrooms) are located upstairs.
Let’s scope out a few more images before we tick this discovery off our list.
