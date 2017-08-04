15 pictures of a Camps Bay home

Today we just want to kick back with our feet up and give our day-dreaming brain cells a decent workout – and we have just the homify 360° discovery in mind to kick-start that process.
Cape Town-based firm Gsquared Architects was fortunate enough to style up this exquisite little dream home (and kind enough to share the results with us). This getaway spot for foreign clients with a need to lock up and go is the perfect summer retreat with the perfect views and perfect interior style.
The price tag? A cool R6 million…
This poolside location (with gorgeous mountain- and ocean views) is the ideal spot for either tranquil relaxation or raucous socialising – you pick!
Of course Cape Town also gets its fair share of freezing weather, and that is when this modern fireplace will come in handy, not to mention the plush sofa and oh-so fluffy pillows!
What perfect character is ensured via those colourful and patterned furniture pieces?
The style levels for the interior design don’t disappoint either – just have a look at that dream-like dining space with its neutral tones and Scandinavian designs.
