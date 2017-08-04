Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of a Camps Bay home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
Today we just want to kick back with our feet up and give our day-dreaming brain cells a decent workout – and we have just the homify 360° discovery in mind to kick-start that process. 

Cape Town-based firm Gsquared Architects was fortunate enough to style up this exquisite little dream home (and kind enough to share the results with us). This getaway spot for foreign clients with a need to lock up and go is the perfect summer retreat with the perfect views and perfect interior style.

The price tag? A cool R6 million…

A 24/7 spot

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

This poolside location (with gorgeous mountain- and ocean views) is the ideal spot for either tranquil relaxation or raucous socialising – you pick!

Breathtaking views

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

A heavenly place for lounging

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Is this the perfect backdrop for a pool party or what?

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Thanks to high-level artificial lighting, night-time occasions are accompanied by a glittering ambience.

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

​A cosy ambience

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Of course Cape Town also gets its fair share of freezing weather, and that is when this modern fireplace will come in handy, not to mention the plush sofa and oh-so fluffy pillows!

​Attention to detail

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

What perfect character is ensured via those colourful and patterned furniture pieces?

Fresh air for snoozing

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Shall we take our wining and dining outside on that covered patio?

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

​Indoor style

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

The style levels for the interior design don’t disappoint either – just have a look at that dream-like dining space with its neutral tones and Scandinavian designs.

Some hot tones for the bedroom? Perfection!

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

If this ocean view doesn’t lower those stress levels, nothing will.

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

The elongated sink and elegant shower design are just too lavish for words.

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

A wooden-clad steam room opposite the shower? Why not?

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

​Definitely a dream house that’ll stay with us!

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

For another dream-like structure, have a look at: This Umhlanga home is one sleek beauty!

Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

